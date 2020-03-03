Statement by His Highness Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II Head of State of the Independent State of Samoa On the Occasion of the Presentation of Credentials of H.E. Mr. Michael Winzap Ambassador of Switzerland to the Independent State of Samoa

SAMOA, March 3 - Excellency,

It is my pleasure to welcome you and your good lady to Samoa, and I am pleased to receive your Letters of Credence accrediting you as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Switzerland to Samoa. I also extend my sincere thanks for presenting the Letter of Recall for your predecessor and would request that you convey my warmest wishes and greetings to President Simonetta Sommaruga and the Honorable Members of the Swiss Federal Council.

Excellency,

The geographical distance between our two countries has never been a hindrance, to the friendly cooperation our two countries enjoy, since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1981. We pursue multilateral and shared common interests on international relations at the United Nations, including our continuous stewardship towards the protection of human rights, freedom and upholding the values and principles of democracy.

Samoa recognizes the goodwill assistance of your government through regional projects on Climate Risk and Early Warning Systems for capacity building of technical officials and infrastructural support in combating the impacts of climate change. Samoa and the rest of the Pacific are experiencing extreme climates that pose great danger to livelihoods, and the need for community awareness and preparedness before and during disaster remain an urgent priority.

Excellency,

Geneva has been a great host to multiple government officials and ministerial visits from Samoa. It was a pivotal hub in our eventful journey of negotiations towards our accession into the World Trade Organization on May 2012 and still is an important city in fulfilling Samoa’s responsibilities in global trade. I welcome with appreciation the support and reception of the Swiss Government on our preparatory work with the establishment of our resident Mission in Geneva. This is a major step in strengthening our bilateral relation and a doorway of opportunities for both our people.

I commend your presence here today which is special occasion for both our countries, a milestone in your tenure as Swiss Ambassador to Samoa and for the many Swiss nationals that have made and called Samoa their home. I am certain in your discussions with your fellow compatriots, you will bring back fond memories of the beautiful Swiss landscape and nature you have alluded to and the taste of renowned Swiss confectionery.

I wish you well in undertaking your solemn roles to strengthen our friendly relations and I hope you will have an enjoyable time with your wife while in Samoa. May

God Bless and Welcome once again to Samoa