Remarks by Michael Winzap, Ambassador of Switzerland

SAMOA, March 3 - Tālofa!

Your Highness, I have the honour to present to you the credentials by which the Swiss Federal Council accredits me as Ambassador of my country to the Independent State of Samoa. I further present to you the letter of recall of my predecessor.

Both Samoa and Switzerland are small nations, attached to their independence. A few Swiss citizens have made your beautiful country their permanent home. Even though separated by geography, Samoa and Switzerland have much in common: our commitment to democracy and traditions, the endeavour to render our small nations useful in the search for peace and the respect for human rights.

Both our nations are, in a different way, blessed by natural beauty. The preservation of nature is therefore among our common priorities.

Small nations cannot rely on their limited power alone. A strong international system of cooperation based on the rule of law is essential to their well-being. Switzerland is therefore assisting Samoa in establishing a Permanent Mission in Geneva. This Swiss city hosts the European seat of the United Nations as well as the World Trade Organization which your country joined a few years ago.

Your Highness, I look forward to learn about your nation, your people, your history and your culture. Together with Consul General Sylvie Salanoa, a Swiss national living in Apia, we will continue to realize projects that are of direct benefit to your people.

I thank you, your Highness, and through you the people and the government of the Independent State of Samoa, for receiving me as representative of my country and for your trust. It will be an honour to deserve this trust by serving also you and your people as Ambassador of far-away Switzerland.

I would like to recommend the people of Samoa, your Highness, your government and our own people and government to the protection of Almighty God.

Faafetai!