IOTS, ETFC, and FSB SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ GS: IOTS ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Adesto’s agreement to be acquired by Dialog Semiconductor plc. Shareholders of Adesto will receive $12.55 in cash for each share of Adesto owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-adesto-technologies-corporation .

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ GS: ETFC ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to E*TRADE’s agreement to be acquired by Morgan Stanley. Shareholders of E*TRADE will receive 1.0432 shares of Morgan Stanley for each share of E*TRADE owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-etrade-financial-corporation .

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE: FSB ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Franklin Financial’s agreement to be acquired by FB Financial Corporation. Shareholders of Franklin Financial will receive 0.9650 shares of FB Financial and $2.00 in cash for each share of Franklin Financial owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-franklin-financial-network-inc .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. , with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.

Seth D. Rigrodsky

Gina M. Serra

(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)

(302) 295-5310

Fax: (302) 654-7530

info@rl-legal.com

https://rl-legal.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.