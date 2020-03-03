LGI Homes Introduces New Townhomes in an Amenity-rich Community

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Fla., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced its entrance into the master-planned community of Mirada , located in San Antonio, Florida. At the grand opening event on Mar. 28, 2020, LGI will unveil a brand-new set of luxury townhomes.



New homeowners in the amenity-rich community of Mirada will experience resort-style living right in their neighborhood. The 15-acre Crystal Lagoon® serves as a focal point for various recreational water activities such as kayaking and swimming. In addition, families will enjoy the outdoors even more with the abundant open green space found in the community’s walking and biking trails, tot lot and dog park. A clubhouse with a fitness center will also be available for use by Mirada homeowners.

At Mirada, LGI Homes is constructing move-in ready townhomes with luxurious upgrades included in every home. Each of these two-story homes will range from 1,500 to just over 2,000 square feet. All layouts will feature open-concept living spaces, a private master retreat and designer finishes. As part of LGI’s CompleteHome Plus™ package found only in select communities, quartz-covered countertops, stainless-steel appliances and wood cabinetry with crown molding are only a few of the highlighted upgrades showcased in every home.

Only minutes away from Wesley Chapel, Mirada residents are just a short drive away from the Lexington Oaks Golf Course, multiple resort spas and the 143-acre Wesley Chapel District Park, which features outdoor picnic areas as well as soccer and baseball fields. Also in close range, a vast array of dining experiences such as steakhouses, sushi restaurants and fresh farmer’s markets are available. Additionally, parents and students can look forward to the various athletic programs and student organizations offered at the top-rated public and private schools nearby.

Pricing for these townhomes will start in the $240s. Interested buyers are encouraged to call (866) 873-0764 ext 2057 to reserve an appointment at the Grand Opening event on Mar. 28, 2020.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 35,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5881ce1e-8e0e-40bf-b115-882ae2d2ce73

Mirada’s 15-acre Crystal Lagoon® Mirada’s world-class amenities include the resort-style Crystal Lagoon®.



