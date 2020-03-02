CohBar to Announce 2019 Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Provide Business Update on March 12, 2020

Company to host conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat chronic diseases and extend healthy lifespan, announced today that the company will release its fourth quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Management will host a conference call with a slide presentation at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) on the same day to provide an update on the company’s business.



Details for the Conference Call and Slide Presentation:

Date: March 12, 2020

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)

Conference Audio

Dial-in U.S. and Canada: (877) 451-6152

Dial-in International: (201) 389-0879

Conference ID No.: 13698823

Slide Presentation

Go to www.webex.com , click on the ‘Join a Meeting’ button and enter meeting number 925 797 732 and Password CWBR, or

Go to www.cohbar.com and click on Q4 2019 Shareholder Presentation at top of homepage.

For individuals participating in the Investor Call and Slide Presentation, please call into the conference audio and log into Webex approximately 10 minutes prior to its start.

An audio replay of the call will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 12, 2020 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on April 2, 2020. To access the recording please dial (844) 512-2921 in the U.S. and Canada, or (412) 317-6671 internationally, and reference Conference ID# 13698823. The audio recording along with the slide presentation will also be available at www.cohbar.com during the same period.

About CohBar

CohBar (NASDAQ: CWBR) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics, an emerging class of drugs for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. Mitochondria based therapeutics originate from the discovery by CohBar’s founders of a novel group of naturally occurring mitochondrial-derived peptides within the mitochondrial genome that regulate metabolism and cell death, and whose biological activity declines with age. To date, the company has discovered more than 100 mitochondrial-derived peptides. CohBar’s efforts focus on the development of these peptides into therapeutics that offer the potential to address a broad range of diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fibrotic diseases, cancer, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s lead compound, CB4211, is in the phase 1b stage of a phase 1a/1b clinical trial for NASH and obesity. In addition, CohBar has four preclinical programs, including two in cancer, one in fibrotic diseases and one in type 2 diabetes.

For additional company information, please visit www.cohbar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not historical facts within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the therapeutic potential of mitochondria based therapeutics and the potential market opportunity for such therapeutics. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by CohBar. These risks and uncertainties include: the ability of the company to successfully advance drug discovery and development programs, including the delay or termination of ongoing clinical trials; the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the ability to meet anticipated commencement and completion dates for initial clinical studies, as well as the possibility of unfavorable study results, such as unfavorable new data and additional analyses of existing data; risks associated with initial data, including the risk that results of additional pre-clinical or clinical studies may be different from (including less favorable than) the earlier data results and may not support further clinical development; the ability of the company to gain sufficient funds and support from corporate partnerships; its ability to raise sufficient funds from investors; the ability of the company’s intellectual property rights to protect product positions; and the ability of the company to retain key personnel and expand its research operations. Additional assumptions, risks and uncertainties are described in detail in our registration statements, reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators, which are available on our website, and at www.sec.gov or www.sedar.com .

You are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and other information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and CohBar does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Nothing herein shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Investor and Media Contact:

Jordyn Tarazi

Director of Investor Relations

CohBar, Inc.

(650) 445-4441

Jordyn.tarazi@cohbar.com

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com



