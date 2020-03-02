Secretary Azar Statement on Launch of Kidney Risk Awareness Campaign

March marks National Kidney Month and on Monday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) launched a nationwide kidney risk awareness campaign with the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) and the American Society of Nephrology (ASN). Secretary Azar issued the following statement:

“My own family has known the burdens of kidney disease, including how taxing dialysis can be. Helping Americans understand their risk for kidney disease and take steps to prevent it is and must be a top public health priority. In support of the Trump Administration’s national kidney health initiative, the ‘Are You the 33%?’ campaign will raise awareness of the risk of kidney disease and help millions of Americans take steps to improve their kidney health and prevent the costly, deadly health challenge of kidney disease.”

Go to MinuteForYourKidneys.org to take a simple quiz.

In November, 2019, HHS, NKF, and ASN signed a memorandum of understanding to create an education, awareness, and prevention campaign regarding kidney disease in furtherance of President Trump’s Executive Order on Advancing American Kidney Health.