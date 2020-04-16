Iowa Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Iowa to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste-Get a Dedicated Approach for Better Compensation

"We are appealing to a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Iowa or their family to call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste.” — Iowa Mesothelioma Victims Center

DES MOINES , IOWA, USA, April 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Iowa Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are appealing to a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Iowa or their family to call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst is one of the most skilled and experienced mesothelioma attorneys in the nation and he is also more than willing to walk a person with mesothelioma through the mesothelioma compensation process and discuss what the potential claim could be worth. Frequently mesothelioma compensation claims for Navy Veterans can exceed a million dollars. We want to emphasize attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste also makes no-obligation house calls anywhere in Iowa,

'Attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable team at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma nationwide and they have been assisting people like this for decades. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Rather than offering a 'free' booklet, or overnight package the Mesothelioma Victims Center offers a free vital service they call the 'list' for a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Iowa and nationwide:

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma document how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303.” https://Iowa.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Iowa Mesothelioma Victims Center’s unsurpassed services are available to a diagnosed person anywhere in Iowa including communities such as Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Sioux City, Waterloo, Iowa City, Council Bluffs, or Dubuque. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Iowa the Iowa Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital. Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center Iowa City: https://uihc.org/primary-and-specialty-care/holden-comprehensive-cancer-center

Individuals with mesothelioma in Iowa could have been exposed to asbestos while serving in the US Navy, or while working at a power plant, as a plumber, a boiler technician, an insulator, as an auto repairman, as an electrician, or in the construction industry. In most cases, the exposure to asbestos caused mesothelioma at one of these types of workplaces and the exposure took place in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. Mesothelioma typically takes three to five decades to develop. https://Iowa.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, West Virginia, Florida, Wyoming, and Washington. However, mesothelioma does happen in Iowa as the Iowa Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.