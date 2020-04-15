Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Mechanic in Minnesota with Mesothelioma to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of KVO-Get A House Call from Erik-and Better Compensation

Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste also makes no-obligation house calls in Minnesota to ensure the person dealing with this rare cancer get their questions answered.” — Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center

MINNEAPOLIS , MINNESOTA , USA, April 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging the wife, adult son or daughter of a mechanic or person with mesothelioma in Minnesota to call 800-714-0303 anytime for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst is always available to explain the mesothelioma compensation process to a person with mesothelioma in Minnesota or their family and his passion is making certain they receive the best possible financial compensation results. Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste also makes no-obligation house calls in Minnesota to ensure the person dealing with this rare cancer and their family members get their questions answered.

Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's most skilled and experienced mesothelioma attorneys and he and his colleagues have been assisting people with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation results for people like this. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

Rather than offering a 'free' booklet, or overnight package the Mesothelioma Victims Center offers a free vital service they call the 'list' for a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Minnesota and nationwide:

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma document how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303.” https://Minnesota.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to diagnosed victims anywhere in Minnesota, including communities such as Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, or Saint Cloud. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Minnesota, the Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their families, get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* The Mayo Clinic Rochester, Minnesota: https://www.mayoclinic.org/.

* Masonic Cancer Center University of Minnesota-Minneapolis, Minnesota: https://www.cancer.umn.edu/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Minnesota include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, factory workers, welders, industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, iron ore miners, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://Minnesota.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



