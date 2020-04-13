Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Assist a Navy Veteran or Person in Kansas with Mesothelioma to Get Better Compensation Results-Harder Working Lawyers

"We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Kansas or their family understand how the mesothelioma compensation works” — Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center

OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS, USA, April 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Kansas or their family understand how the mesothelioma compensation claims process works and to develop a plan to ensure the best mesothelioma compensation results happens. Attorney Erik Karst of the law firm Karst von Oiste also makes house calls in Kansas for a face to face meeting with the Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma to ensure they have all their questions answered. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and talking directly with him is a much better deal than an overnight generic booklet about mesothelioma. For direct access to Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303-anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma nationwide for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this. For more information please call 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

Rather than offering a 'free' booklet, or overnight package the Mesothelioma Victims Center offers a free vital service they call the 'list' for a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Kansas and nationwide:

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma document how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303.” https://Kansas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Kansas include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, manufacturing workers, industrial workers, aerospace workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://Kansas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Kansas including communities such as Wichita, Overland Park, Topeka, Olathe, and Lawrence. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Kansas the Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

* Cancer Center of Kansas Wichita, Kansas: https://www.cancercenterofkansas.com/

The average age for a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma is 72 years old. This year between 2500, and 3000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma. Mesothelioma is a rare form of cancer that is attributable to exposure to asbestos.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. Mesothelioma also happens in Kansas. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



