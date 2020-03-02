CASK CARTEL OFFICIALLY PARTNERS WITH WHISKEY AND BARREL NITE & ANNOUNCES IT’S 2020 NATIONAL SERIES EVENTS CALENDAR.

THE MOST EXPERIENCED whiskey events team on the planet!” — CaskCartel.com

UNITED STATES, March 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In announcement of this partnership attendees can SAVE 15% off event tickets with use of Whiskey and Barrel Nite discount code: Cartel15. The most experienced whiskey events team on the planet amps up to present over 250+ of Bourbons, Scotches and Whiskies from around the world, Spirits Educators, Specialty Cocktails, Book Signings and some very special surprises at each event.

Expanding our participation from last year in Florida at Whiskey Obsession Festival Whiskey and Barrel Nite is excited to welcome Cask Cartel.com the nation’s largest online premium spirits marketplace to their entire 2020 national events calendar! Partnered with a network of local licensed retailers, Cask Cartel will have an online and physical “presence” at each event where attendees can place orders either at one of their kiosks or directly from their mobile phones. These orders get processed through licensed retailers and shipped directly to the recipient’s home doorstep.

Kicking off 2020 in New York, the veteran team at Whiskey and Barrel Nite turn it up a notch with an expanded format at Penn Plaza Pavilion on March 19, as part of their nationwide series. The special Whiskey and Barrel Nite event builds on the exclusive experience of tasting from more than 250+ of the best bourbons, scotches and whiskies from around the world. Some of the many notable brands present will be Michter’s, Garrison Brothers, Breckenridge, Bookers, Bowmore and Makers Mark to name a few. Live entertainment and dinner provided by one of New York’s top caterers and specialty drinks from the city’s best whisky bars including Brandy Library, Dead Rabbit and others.

Taste, experience and purchase right at the show through CaskCartel.com and your order will arrive back home at your door. Many special offers and additional values exclusive for the show!

Also new for 2020: The Brandy and Cognac Pavilion in partnership with Brandy Library hosting multiple large and small producers of brandies from around the world and select premium cognacs! Two of the brands present will be Osocalis Cognac and Bas Armagnac Chateau de Laubade.

Excited to bring tasting events to the next level, redefining the “whiskey experience” with the dedicated VIP Experience area open the duration of the show. Experience special and premium VIP bottles showcased and poured by our expert staff and guest ambassadors from around the world. The VIP area always sells out so its suggested securing your VIP Experience tickets as soon as possible.

General Admission grants whisky lovers access and the opportunity to sample and enjoy unlimited sampling and tasting on the main floor. In addition to the previous mentioned brands a confirmed few more include Deanston, Ledaig, Laphroaig, Bakers and Basil Hayden. Also preview the new American independent bottler – Barrel & Bottle to include a NEW 10 year American single malt single barrel from Kentucky!

The VIP Experience: Whiskey and Barrel Nite VIP Tickets are only $169 and include early access at 6:00 PM, 30 minutes prior to General Admission. Use Whiskey and Barrel Nite Discount Code: Cartel15 and SAVE 15% off your tickets. The exclusive VIP tasting lounge features select premium bottlings available throughout the evening – many limited or no longer available as well as new releases for the US showcased only in VIP. Guests will receive signature Whiskey and Barrel Nite VIP tasting glass in addition to the evening’s program, early admission and exclusive access to special bottlings all night long.

General Admission Ticket Holders General admission tickets are priced at $109 and for those ticket holders, doors open at 6:30 PM. Use Whiskey and Barrel Nite Discount Code: Cartel15 and SAVE 15% off your tickets. Ticket price includes an event program, souvenir tasting glass and full dinner buffet.

Updates and more information on the event can be found at whiskeyandbarrelnite.com and social media channels: Facebook: @whiskeyandbarrelnite Hashtag: #WhiskeyAndBarrelNite

About:

Whiskey and Barrel Nite New York Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Penn Plaza Pavilion. The VIP tasting begins at 6.00 PM, with general admission opening at 6:30 PM. The event ends at 9:30 PM. Tickets are $169 VIP, $109 General Admission. For more information, please visit http://whiskeyandbarrelnite.com

Notes to editors

For additional information, images and to attend/cover please contact:

Barb Sweet

Spirits Marketing and Events Inc

Info@whiskeyandbarrelnite.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.