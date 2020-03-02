TONIGHT: Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood with Librarian Carla Hayden

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden will host a conversation with Grammy Award-winning country music singer and songwriter Garth Brooks. Brooks and Hayden will be joined by country music artist, actress, author, celebrity chef and wife of Brooks, Trisha Yearwood.

Brooks will receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song later that week on Wednesday, March 4. The country music titan and multiple hall of famer is the youngest recipient of the prestigious prize. You can follow and join in on the #GershwinPrize conversation via Twitter.

During the conversation, Brooks and Yearwood will discuss their success as a country music power couple, their careers as music industry changemakers and the humanitarian projects they devote their efforts to each year.