Vesel Data Portal joins Nucleus195 to show their one of a kind technology to the world

Vesel's one of a kind data portal will show who's the axe in the options market and their reports can be bought via the Nucleus195 portal

Working with Nucleus195 helps us reach out to a global audience, while barely having to lift a finger. It is a great platform to help our sales team and grow our business.” — Vesel founder - Joseph Wesley

STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nucleus195 announced the addition of Vesel to the growing list of providers to their platform. The platform has seen exponential growth during the first quarter of 2020 from both users and content providers.“We are excited to be bringing differentiated providers to the platform like Vesel for our client base,” said Scott Duxbury, co-founder of Nucleus195. “Our client base has been asking for option-related research and Vesel is the only platform that provides this service to Institutional investors. We are excited for them to have their reports, subscriptions and bespoke capabilities available to clients.”“Vesel is the only company in the world that provides easy access to institutional US-listed option volume league tables.” said founder Joseph Wesley. “This information can provide you with unique information to support your trade decisions.”“Working with Nucleus195 helps us reach out to a global audience, while barely having to lift a finger. It is a great platform to help our sales team and grow our business.” Joseph added.“When we first saw what Vesel provided as a service we could not wait to have them on the platform,” said Mehdi Sunderji. “Anything that we can add to our client base to get them more access to quality service providers the better.”# # #About Nucleus195Nucleus195 provides a single access point to the best and most valuable investment ideas and market intelligence from broker-dealers, independent research houses, and research boutiques around the globe. There’s no better platform for gaining knowledge, information, and unique insights for making investment decisions. For all participants, Nucleus195 delivers a fair, efficient, consumption-based, and fully transparent environment for the buying and selling of investment research. Successful investing is not easy but finding the investment research you need should be. For more information, please visit www.nucleus195.com About Vesel InteractiveVesel provides an innovative search engine that offers detailed information on trading activity and volume leaders in equity derivatives that were previously unavailable. Bridging the communication gap between the sell and buy-side, these tools provide a platform upon which to instantly source individual trades, ideas, and liquidity. The system also combines an IOI functionality (Indication of Interest) with Trade Advertising and Trade Data Mining. Vesel has stripped the aspect of non-transparency and replaced it with a more transparent output. For more information, visit us at www.veseldataportal.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.