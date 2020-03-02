Judge Herb Dodell to Lecture “Kabbalah & The Law” at the LA Kabbalah Centre Wednesday, March 4 at 8pm

Judge Herb Dodell to Speak at the Los Angeles Kabbalah Centre this Wednesday

Free Lecture Following a Meet and Greet and Book Signing

You can learn something new and interesting while enjoying the examples from real cases,” says Judge Dodell. “Using the spiritual technology and tools you can save time, money and aggravation.” — Judge Herb Dodell

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- California broadcaster and author Judge Herb Dodell will be giving a free lecture at the Los Angeles Kabbalah Centre this Wednesday, March 4 speaking on the topic of “Kabbalah & The Law” at 8pm.“You can learn something new and interesting while enjoying the examples from real cases,” says Judge Dodell. “Using the spiritual technology and tools you can save time, money and minimize aggravation. Bottom line is that you are invited.”Judge Herb Dodell, the author of From the Trench to the Bench: Navigating the Legal System and Finding your Spiritual Path Along the Way and the host of weekly KCAA radio show, For the People , will be speaking about how our spirituality effects the law and visa-versa using examples from his book and his own life both as successful attorney in the “trench,” and as a Superior Court Judge on the “bench,” having presided over more than 10,000 cases. As a lawyer, he has tried more than one hundred jury trials, civil and criminal, in both state and federal courts, and has successfully argued before the California Supreme Court.You may register for this free event here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kabbalah-and-the-law-with-judge-herb-dodell-tickets-97352793827 The Los Angeles Kabbalah Center is located at 1062 S Robertson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035 and you may phone directly at (310) 657-5404.You may follow the Los Angeles Kabbalah Center on their website https://kabbalah.com/en/locations/los-angeles/ and you may follow them on social media on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TheKabbalahCentre/ on Twitter at https://twitter.com/kabbalahcentre and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/kabbalahcentre/ You may listen to recently broadcasted episodes of For the People here http://podcasts.kcaastreaming.com/dodell/ To purchase a copy of From the Trench to the Bench: Navigating the Legal System & Finding Your Spiritual Path Along the Way here https://www.amazon.com/Trench-Bench-Navigating-Finding-Spiritual/dp/1945949171 You may follow Judge Herb Dodell on www.judgeherbdodell.us , on Twitter on www.Twitter.com/JudgeHerbDodell and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JudgeHerb About Judge Herb Dodell:For more than half a century, Judge Herb Dodell, has served as both a successful attorney in the “trench,” and as a Superior Court Judge Pro Tem on the “bench,” having presided over more than 10,000 cases. As a lawyer, he has tried more than one hundred jury trials, civil and criminal, in both state and federal courts, and has successfully argued before the California Supreme Court.”About For the People:The purpose of the show is to help people navigate the legal system. It provides information as to how the legal system really works, from the inside and from the perspective of a long-time trial lawyer (the trench) and Superior Court judge (the bench). It illustrates the principles with real cases and provides guidelines for people who are in the system or about to be involved in it, including small claims, restraining orders, landlord/tenant, criminal and general civil litigation. It provides the answers to such questions as "what do I do if…"? while including a spiritual approach as well. The show can be heard every Monday evening at 7pm EST/4pm PST on 106.5 FM and 102.3 FM/I Heart Media in Los Angeles, or on www.kcaaradio.com About From the Trench to the Bench: Navigating the Legal System & Finding Your Spiritual Path Along the Way:“What do you do if you want to sue someone in Small Claims Court, or you’ve been sued, or you’ve been served with an eviction notice, or someone is harassing and threatening you, or barraging you with texts and emails, or you’re the victim in an automobile accident, or you’ve been arrested? When do you need a lawyer, how do you find the right one, what questions should you ask, and what can you expect from your lawyer? This book will answer all these questions and more. It will provide you with essential guidelines and practical tools you will need to navigate through the legal system, thus saving you both time and money. Real stories and cases are used to illustrate the concepts in this book. Using the principles of Universal Law, this book will also help you learn to turn an unfortunate situation into an opportunity for personal growth.



