Block & Leviton Announces Class Action Filed Against Align Technology, Inc.; Investors Should Contact the Firm for a Free Case Evaluation

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a national securities litigation firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN) and certain of its officers and directors alleging violations of the federal securities laws and reminds investors of an May 1, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline. Investors who purchased Align shares between April 24, 2019 and July 24, 2019 should contact Block & Leviton for a free case evaluation .



The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges that Align made materially misleading statements about the company’s operations in China. These statements are alleged to have “materially overstated the Company’s performance in China and omitted to disclose material declines in Chinese demand for the Company’s products.”

If you purchased Align Technologies stock between April 24, 2019 and July 24, 2019 and wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 1, 2020. As a member of the class, you may seek to file a motion to serve as a lead plaintiff or take no action and remain an absent class member. If you wish to become involved in the litigation or have questions about your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorney Mark Delaney at (617) 398-5600, by email at mdelaney@blockesq.com , or by visiting https://shareholder.law/align .

Confidentiality to whistleblowers or others with information relevant to this investigation is assured.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

Mark Delaney

Block & Leviton LLP

(617) 398-5600 phone

https://www.blockesq.com website



