Neuropsychiatric hospital to help patients with complex medical and neurological conditions

SOUTH BEND, IN, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals (NPH) specializes in providing care for patients with complex medical, behavioral and neuropsychiatric issues. The hospital is known for its specialty in treating patients with dementia who also suffer from other severe behavioral disturbances such as violence to self or others and psychotic symptoms such as hallucinations.“Behavioral disturbances in dementia often occurs as the form of significant agitation,” said NeuroPsychiatric Hospital ’s Founder and Chairman, Dr. Cameron Gilbert of Indiana . “Delusions and hallucinations are also psychiatric issues in dementia.”NeuroPsychiatric Hospital patients are people who have not been able to be treated correctly at a traditional medical hospital due to severe psychiatric impairments that is coupled with a medical issue. Similarly, the patients typically cannot be treated at a psychiatric or behavioral hospital due to the individual’s complex acute medical and/or neurological disorders.“Though there are a number of medications that can improve symptoms, there are also nonpharmacological interventions that can be helpful in reducing behavioral disturbances in dementia patients,” “The combination of the specialty medications and behavioral treatments usually work the best” said Dr. Cameron Gilbert of Indiana .”“It’s also important to humanize facilities,” said Dr. Cameron Gilbert of Indiana. “It’s important to give a softer feel for the environment while making sure the hospital is safe to handle the psychiatric, medical and neurological needs of the patients.”“NeuroPsychiatric Hospital is proud to serve communities across the US,” said Dr. Cameron Gilbert of Indiana. “We take pride in our dedicated staff and expert clinical care.”About NeuroPsychiatric HospitalsNeuroPsychiatric Hospitals specializes in providing care for patients with complex medical, behavioral and neuropsychiatric issues. Founded in 2006 by Dr. Cameron Gilbert of Indiana, NeuroPsychiatric Hospital utilizes an integrated healthcare model at each of its hospitals. Interdisciplinary teams consisting of physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals ensure that all patient conditions are addressed to “better heal the body and the mind.” NPH currently operates four hospitals in the Midwest with two more open within months in Arizona and Texas. For more information, visit www.NeuroPsychiatricHospitals.net



