Republic of Madagascar : 2019 Article IV Consultation and Sixth Review Under the Extended Credit Facility Arrangement-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Republic of Madagascar
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. African Dept.
Publication Date:
March 2, 2020
Electronic Access:
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
After a smooth transition of power completed with the Parliamentary elections in May 2019 and the installation of a new government, economic developments have remained favorable despite some slowdown in the first half of 2019, in the context of significant budget under-execution. Medium-term fiscal and external sustainability has been preserved.
Series:
Country Report No. 20/61
English
Publication Date:
March 2, 2020
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513534176/1934-7685
Stock No:
1MDGEA2020001
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
149
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.