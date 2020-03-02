There were 617 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,305 in the last 365 days.

Republic of Madagascar : 2019 Article IV Consultation and Sixth Review Under the Extended Credit Facility Arrangement-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Republic of Madagascar

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

Publication Date:

March 2, 2020

Electronic Access:

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

After a smooth transition of power completed with the Parliamentary elections in May 2019 and the installation of a new government, economic developments have remained favorable despite some slowdown in the first half of 2019, in the context of significant budget under-execution. Medium-term fiscal and external sustainability has been preserved.

Series:

Country Report No. 20/61

English

Publication Date:

March 2, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513534176/1934-7685

Stock No:

1MDGEA2020001

Price:

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Format:

Paper

Pages:

149

