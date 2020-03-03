The Sage Group Expands Team in North America – Dr. Christine T. Fischette Joins as New Executive Director

Dr. Chrstine Fischette

The Sage Group Inc, leaders in healthcare transaction strategy, today announced that Dr. Christine T. Fischette will join the firm as an Executive Director.

Chris brings both a strong scientific and management background in pharma as well as extensive corporate and deal-making experience.” — Wayne Pambianchi

NEW YORK, USA, March 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sage Group, Inc. today announced that Dr. Christine T. Fischette will join the firm as an Executive Director. “We are delighted that Chris has decided to join Sage. Chris will bring her wide-ranging expertise with healthcare and bioscience clients to The Sage Healthcare Group. Chris has a prestigious career in the pharma industry, ranging from startups to large corporate entities, and this will complement our existing skill set at Sage Healthcare.” said Wayne Pambianchi, Executive Director of Sage Healthcare. “Chris brings both a strong scientific background in pharma as well as extensive corporate and deal-making experience.”Chris received her Ph.D. in Physiology from Rutgers Biomedical Health Sciences.Since 2010 Chris is the Founder & CEO of BioLinkUp LLC, a Corporate Strategy/Business Development entity, where she specializes in advising companies on growth strategies, business development, partnering / licensing and drug development.Chris consults for investment banks, venture capitalists, biopharma companies and universities as an independent consultant, and has executed and/or originated deals valued at over $200million. She has spent 25+ years at Roche, Pfizer and Novartis, lastly as Head of Negotiation and Board Director for several therapeutic business units at Novartis where she executed multi-billion dollar deals. She has served as President of a small public biotech firm, and has accumulated wide ranging experience in strategic and operational roles in research, drug development, commercialization, business development and general management.At Pfizer she orchestrated the entire drug development and marketing process of a therapeutic from formulation selection, through clinical development (IND to NDA) to successful commercialization with net sales reaching $350m, and eventually was Head of Pfizer’s US Commercial Franchise for Diabetes.She has served on private company Business/Scientific Advisory Boards for therapeutics and devices, and is a faculty member of the BIO Business Development Fundamentals Course offered annually by BIO. She was the Founding member and Chair of the M&A Committee for the USA/Canada Licensing Executive Society (LES), and Co-Chair for the LES NYC Chapter.She continues as an invited reviewer of grant proposals at Rockefeller University to assess future developmen and commercialization potential, and frequently organizes and speaks at BioPharma panels at industry meetings. She has widespread relationships with senior management within the BioPharma industry, and in her research career has authored over 50 publications in peer-reviewed publications, including Science.“I am pleased to join The Sage Healthcare Group and to assist them in building on their great industry track record” said Dr. Fischette. “My skills and industry experience will be highly synergistic with Sage Healthcare’s clients, and working together we can achieve great things for our partners and clients in the pharma, diagnostics and medtech sectors, as well as in the financial sector serving the industry.”About The Sage Healthcare Group, Inc.The Sage Group Inc and Sage Healthcare Ltd ( www.sagehealthcare.com ) are leaders in the provision of strategic and transactional advice to health care companies in the pharmaceutical, diagnostics, medical device, biotechnology and life science fields. Sage Healthcare currently maintains offices in USA, Europe, Israel and Japan. Since its founding in 1994, The Sage Group has served more than 200 clients in the US, Europe and Asia, and completed numerous transactions including divestitures, alliances, acquisitions and financings with values ranging from $5 million to $500 million. The establishment of operations in Europe and Japan, and shortly China, has allowed its clients to reach out beyond their own regions and capture the potential of the global healthcare market.The Sage Group is an organization of experienced and successful executives who are committed to the service of the very vital and dynamic health care industry and its investors.The range of services offered includes:• Strategic alliances and licensing/partnering in and out• M&A, divestment, buy- and sell- side• Global product and technology acquisition searches• Strategic assessment and planning• Due diligence, technology and molecule assessment, valuation• New ventures, interim management• Facilitating investment in R&D and/or company equity through introductions, network and brokeringThe Sage Group's Principals, each an Executive Director, have been Founders, Chairmen, Presidents, CEO's and COO's of a number of emerging health care companies. These Principals also have held senior level management positions in large multi-national organizations. In addition to their management backgrounds, The Sage Healthcare Group's Principals also have extensive experience in providing professional management consulting services to healthcare industry clients. All these experiences are being applied by The Sage Group to assist industry participants in these challenging times.The Sage Group can be contacted at any of the offices shown below:EU Corporate OfficeDr. Bill MasonSage Healthcare Ltd.The Old Black BarnsLord’s Lane, Ousden CB8 8TXUKPhone: +44 1638 500775Mob: +44 7785 950134wtm@sagehealthcare.comUS Corporate OfficeMr. Wayne PambianchiThe Sage Group Inc.1802 Route 31 North, #381Clinton, NJ 08809USAPhone: + 1 646 4123332Fax: +1 908 2319692wp@sagehealthcare.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.