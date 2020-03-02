Hoyer Statement on the Supreme Court's Decision to Hear Affordable Care Act Case

“Republicans have been trying to dismantle the Affordable Care Act since day one. They failed to overturn it in court in 2012 and they failed to repeal it in Congress in 2017, even though they controlled every part of government. Now, after using executive actions to sabotage the law and its protections for patients and consumers, President Trump and Republicans are trying again to use the courts to turn the clock back to a time when millions more were uninsured. They want to turn the clock back to a time when those with pre-existing conditions could be denied coverage and when insurers could impose annual and lifetime limits on coverage. They want to return to a time when women could be charged higher premiums for the same coverage as men and young people under age twenty-six were not permitted to be covered under their parents’ plans. “House Democrats will continue to defend the law in Congress and in court. I hope the Supreme Court will carefully consider the impact of overturning the Affordable Care Act, which would be a detriment to hundreds of millions of Americans, and strongly uphold the law and its protections.”