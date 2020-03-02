Canadian Halal Meal Prep Service Announces Expansion of Services to US Market

Halal Meals Brings Their Home Style Halal Meal Prep Service to Atlanta, Georgia

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian meal-prep service, HalalMeals , is excited to announce the expansion of their meal-delivery service into the US market starting with Atlanta, Georgia. The service, which was the first of its kind when it launched in 2017, is currently available in Ontario, providing healthy Halal-friendly meals across North America. Georgia is only the beginning of their planned US expansion, with five more locations to be announced over the next 12 – 18 months.



HalalMeals is North America’s first and largest weekly prepared meal-delivery service of home-style, Halal-friendly cooking. The service features a rotating menu of delicious Halal dishes, featuring the best of Indian, Pakistani, Middle Eastern, and Italian flavors. They offer a portion-controlled healthy meal plan option, which includes all the necessary macronutrients, a calorie count with low carbs, or even Keto-friendly meals. The service can be ordered online and delivered straight to your door, once a week.

“We are excited to be bringing our delicious, home-style meals to the huge population across North America,” says Mohammad Sheikh, Co-Founder and CEO of HalalMeals. “Entering the US market is a huge step for us, but we are very excited to see what this opportunity will bring.”

Launched in Toronto in 2017, HalalMeals is North America’s first Halal-certified meal prep delivery service. With the increasing popularity of meal prep delivery services across North America, HalalMeals rapidly expanded across Ontario, filling the need for a service dedicated to those participating in a Halal diet. The Online Food Delivery industry is booming and is expected to show an annual revenue growth rate of 5.8%, resulting in a market volume of US$34,952m by 2024 . With more and more people seeking out Online Food Delivery services, more and more opportunities have arisen for services that cater to specific dietary requirements and needs. The Halal food industry in North America is $23.6B and growing, projected to record a CAGR of 4.27% during the forecast period of 2020-2028 .

HalalMeals currently donates one meal to seniors in need for every order placed on their website. Their goal is to reach 1000 meals by the end of March 2020 for their “1000 Meals for Seniors in Need” initiative. The meal delivery service plans to partner with local charities within the United States as well to continue their charitable cause.

“Our business started as a means to help those going through a hard time, who may not have time or access to regularly cooked healthy, Halal-friendly meals,” says Mohammad Sheikh at HalalMeals. “Because HalalMeals started as an act of kindness, we want to continue to do this and align ourselves with charities that also support this.”

For more information on HalalMeals, or to order from their weekly delivery service, visit their website www.halalmeals.ca . If you would like to speak with Mohammad Sheikh about this expansion into the US, please reach out to nali@talkshopmedia.com .

About HalalMeals

HalalMeals is North America’s first and largest online Halal-certified meal delivery service. Since 2017, HalalMeals has been providing healthy, home-style pre-prepared meals using Halal-certified meat across Ontario, and are now expanding across North America. The weekly service features a rotating menu of delicious Halal dishes featuring diverse cuisine.

Media Contact: Nadia Ali 647-530-8255 nali@talkshopmedia.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.