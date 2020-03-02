Listen Up! The Political Animal Podcast Episode #9

Trapping

Wildlife in American Under Siege from Commercial Trappers and Their Allies in State Government

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- by Wayne Pacelle

Among all horrors inflicted upon our non-human friends by ordinary citizens, the use of steel-jawed leghold traps and other body-gripping traps arguably is one of the worst. In today's episode of The Political Animal, host Joseph Grove moderates a discussion with me and Brenna Galdenzi, who is leading an anti-trapping campaign in Vermont on behalf of Protect Our Wildlife Vermont. Joe, Brenna, and Wayne discuss the state of an enterprise that predates the formation of the United States and that was at the time instrumental in its settlement and expansion.

Today, in an era when concern for animals is ascendant, and so many people understand the misery wrought by the fur trade, there are still thousands of trappers (licensed by state fish and wildlife agencies) who kill hundreds of thousands of fur-bearing mammals in their native habitats. There are not only the targeted victims, such as bobcats, otters, beavers, fishers, raccoons, coyotes, and wolves, but also the by-catch. Deer, opossums, skunks, hawks, owls, eagles, and even dogs and cats find themselves in the clutches of the devices as well, and their lives are instantly upended and often ended. The industry calls them "trash" animals, thoughtlessly discarded because they have no commercial value.

Trapping is a form of market hunting, and a vestige of the 19th-century era of wildlife killing driven by commercial motives. Unlike with deer hunting or other forms of common hunting, trappers don't consume the meat from the animals they kill, but strip the skin off and sell the pelts into the international fur trade. It persists even though it's typically no longer lucrative for the participants, given the steady decline in the value of the pelts because fur has fallen out of favor. For the hard-core hangers-on in the trapping subculture -- totaling in the thousands of individuals-- it's done mainly as a hobby, with the sale of the pelts barely off-setting the costs for fuel and other transportation needs and supplies.

Between 1994 and 2000, voters approved five statewide ballot initiatives to ban the use of body-gripping traps to kill animals for commerce in fur or for recreation. But the larger anti-fur movement turned toward getting major clothing retailers and fashion houses to stop selling fur, and in recent years, dozens have done so -- from Armani to Versace to Michael Kors to Macy's. Indeed, fur sales are declining worldwide, partly because of concerns about cruelty and conservation, but also because of improvements in natural or synthetic fibers that substitute for fur. Today consumers know they can have coats that keep them warm and stylish without anyone having to kill a dozen beavers or bobcats to stitch together a single coat. And no intrepid explorers to the North Pole or South Pole would ever be seen, or weighted down, by fur. When you talk functionality, today's synthetic coats are far superior.

In 2019, California not only passed legislation to ban the sale of fur (to take effect in 2023), but it also built on its anti-trapping policies, forbidding any trapping of animals for recreation or commerce fur. Brenna Galdenzi, in today's podcast, offers a cri de coeur to animal advocates to revive their work to stop commercial trapping because it still causes so much suffering and wreaks such havoc in ecosystems.

Wayne Pacelle is the founder of Animal Wellness Action, president of the Center for a Humane Economy, and former president of the Humane Society of the U.S. who conceived the idea of the PACT Act. He founded the Humane Society Legislative Fund and prior to that, he was executive director of The Fund for Animals. The Non-Profit Times named him seven times as one of the nation’s top 50 non-profit executives, and in 2005, he was named executive of the year. Pacelle is a two-time New York Times bestselling author of The Bond, and Humane Economy.

Marty Irby is the executive director at Animal Wellness Action. Irby worked in the United States House of Representatives for Congressman Ed Whitfield (R-KY) serving as Communications Director and Animal Protection and Agriculture Policy Advisor. He is a former president of the Tennessee Walking Horse Breeders’ and Exhibitors’ Association, where he led the charge to bring an end to the painful practice of “soring” walking horses. Irby is a Heritage Foundation Congressional Fellow, former director of equine protection and rural affairs at the Humane Society of the U.S., and native of South Alabama who grew up on a horse and cattle farm. He graduated from the University of South Alabama with a degree in Communications, attended Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C., and was named by The Hill as one of nation’s Top Lobbyists for 2019.

Joseph Grove is a freelance writer and six-time recipient of awards from the Society of Professional Journalists. His background also includes hosting a radio show called Jargon on WQMF FM in Louisville, Ky., and podcasts for Bisig Impact Group and Southern Gaming and Destinations. He began dedicating his volunteer time to animal issues in 2014 and currently works as a court-appointed special advocate for children in family court in Shelby and Spencer Counties in Kentucky.





