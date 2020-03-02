Granite Escrow announces for the 5th straight year the completion of its SOC 1 Type 2, SOC 2 Type 2, and SOC 3 audits

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Granite Escrow & Settlement Services (Granite) has announced that for the 5th straight year have successfully passed their AICPA SSAE 18 SOC 1 Type 2, SOC 2 Type 2, and SOC 3 audits.Granite’s policies and procedures, security principles and security procedures are designed to protect their clients who entrust their private information and assets. Granite successfully processed over $4.4 Billion in customer transactions in 2019 whilst exceeding the criteria set by the American Land Title Association (ALTA) Settlement Companies Best Practices Framework, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) risk management framework and the NIST Privacy framework.According to the FBI’s annual year-end review, cyber-attacks succeeded in taking $3.5 Billion in losses affecting 467,000 consumers and businesses alike. Granite management recognized early that in order to truly protect the consumer, it had to operate at the highest levels of data security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. Granite is only one of a handful of escrow companies in the state to earn this prestigious attestation.About Granite Escrow & Settlement ServicesGranite Escrow & Settlement Services (Granite) is one of Southern California’s leading independent escrow & settlement companies with zero ties to any real estate brokerage, lender or title company, with multiple locations throughout Southern California. www.graniteescrow.com The audits successfully completed by Granite Escrow & Settlement Services were conducted in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) SOC reporting standards. The audits were conducted by CyberGuard Compliance (http://www.cgcompliance.com) a full service accounting firm providing SOC 1, SOC 2, & SOC 3 audits and other IT compliance audits.



