Why Any Business Should Choose Credit Counsel, Inc. as Your Collections Agency

See the superior advantage you get with Credit Counsel, Inc. to increase debt collections for your business

SOUTH FLORIDA, FLORIDA , USA, March 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Credit Counsel, Inc. is an international debt recovery firm, with its corporate office based in Miami, Florida. Credit Counsel, Inc . specializes in debt collections, and was founded by professionals in the debt collection industry and bad check collection field. Credit Counsel, Inc. has a wide range of clients in the United States and many foreign countries. Credit Counsel, Inc. demands the highest standard of professionalism in handling every collection account.Superior AdvantageCredit Counsel, Inc. is a great asset to any business concern. Credit Counsel, Inc. assists companies in collecting funds that are owed to them from domestic as well as international debtors. Credit Counsel, Inc. achieves above standard recovery results via numerous methods. Ideally, Credit Counsel, Inc. will collect the full amount outstanding. However, when necessary, Credit Counsel, Inc. may resort to making payment plans, negotiating minor discounts or directing debtors to a financial institution to get their delinquent account paid in full. Credit Counsel, Inc. is fully dedicated to increasing the rate of recovery for clients in a professional manner, preserving clients’ image and reputation within their industry.Credit Counsel, Inc.’s PhilosophyThe management team at Credit Counsel, Inc. has established a unique philosophy regarding the successful collection of bad debt. Unlike many debt collection agencies, Credit Counsel, Inc. believes that people have the greatest impact in positively influencing payment. Well-trained, highly paid, full time and seasoned collectors are far more productive than part time inexperienced collectors. Their years of experience translate into above normal recovery results while typically maintaining clients’ relationships with the debtors. The customer care department has a staff of extremely client friendly employees who believe that every client’s needs are of paramount importance. Additionally, Credit Counsel, Inc. believes in investing money in resources that have an immediate impact in enhancing collection results. These efforts include state of the art technology used for skip tracing, asset searching and credit reporting.High Standard of EthicsCredit Counsel, Inc. operates and manages its daily activities based on a strict code of ethics. Credit Counsel, Inc. is also highly sensitive to maintaining the goodwill of their clients on a nationwide and international basis. Their team of management auditors ensure the consistency and accuracy of work activity standards and audit requirements. These basic requirements address diligence and integrity as evidenced in our 24-hour activation of new work policy, daily activity requirements, weekly activity requirements, skip tracing efforts, adherence to management review instructions, bankruptcy notification follow up, correspondence handling and much more. Credit Counsel, Inc. believes that the aforementioned work standards and strict code of ethics clearly separates its from competitors.Credit Counsel, Inc. CommitmentCredit Counsel, Inc. pledges to its existing and prospective clients that the experience of working with Credit Counsel, Inc. will be productive, fruitful and enjoyable. Credit Counsel, Inc. views every client relationship as part of the CCI family and work to conduct ourselves as if we are an extension of your organization. In conclusion, Credit Counsel, Inc. believes that our competitive fees, fast turnaround time, high ratio of collected accounts, and quality service justifies utilization of our collection firm. To contact a representative at Credit Counsel, Inc. for more information, visit http://www.creditcounselinc.com/contact-us/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.