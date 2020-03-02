BFA Media has Entered Into an Exclusive Agreement With Actionable Insights

/EIN News/ -- LARGO, FL, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Today, Leone Asset Management (OTC PINK: LEON) Subsidiary BFA Media, Inc. announced that they have entered into an exclusive agreement with Actionable Insights to deliver proprietary digital marketing to BFA Media’s advertising clients.



Tiki Barber, CEO of BFA Media stated, “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Actionable Insights.” While every media company offers some type of digital marketing, this move puts BFA Media in a position to offer cutting edge technology that its competitors simply cannot. This move separates BFA’s offerings and delivers trackable results for its clients.

“The bundled radio and digital marketing approach is extremely important for brands and advertisers and separates BFA from any potential competition,” stated Jason Wood, CEO of Actionable Insights. Wood continued, “For Actionable Insights, this move offers more new markets to add to its growing list of US markets it serves and this relationship creates a ‘Win-Win’ for both companies.”

About Leone Asset Management

Leone Asset Management, Inc., is a multi-national, multi-industry conglomerate with subsidiary companies that operate in Health and Wellness, Media & Communications, Infrastructure development, agriculture management and mining exploration. For additional information, please visit www.leoneasset.com.

About BFA Media

Headquartered in New York City, BFA Media plans to take advantage of emerging HD technology and establish new broadcast operations beginning in New York City, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Tampa, and Nashville. BFA Media, Inc. BFA intends to restructure the programming formats of the acquired HD radio stations/signals, to deliver a substantial amount of traditional content (music, news, sports and weather) coupled with insightful programming and commentary geared towards people with autism and other disabilities. For additional information, please visit www.bfa-media.com.

About Actionable Insights

Actionable Insights is an analytic and data-driven digital marketing firm specializing in identifying, targeting and converting target audiences. Actionable Insights provides tailored digital marketing strategies specified for each individual company. For additional information, please visit www.thepowerofai.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. In this context, forward-looking statements may address the Company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipates," "beliefs," "estimates," "expects," "intends," " plans," "seeks," "will," and other terms with similar meaning. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matter that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Although the Company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements based are reasonable, it can provide no assurances that these assumptions will prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements, risk, and uncertainties, and by reference to the underlying assumptions.

Contact:

Zach Martin

Zach@BFA-Media.com

1-201-240-6454



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.