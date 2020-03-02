Carahsoft Awarded Texas DIR Contract for Data Management and Networking Equipment

Contract award makes 13 leading software solutions available to public sector organizations throughout the State of Texas

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been awarded a Department of Information Resources (DIR) contract for data storage, data communications and networking equipment and related services on behalf of the State of Texas. This award makes these solutions available to state and local government agencies, public education institutions, other public entities and authorized resellers.



“Working with the DIR is the best way to reach state, local and education institutions across the state,” said Robert R. Moore, Executive Vice President at Carahsoft. “As the volume of data collected increases year-over-year, leveraging the latest storage and networking hardware allows public sector IT teams to drill through this data to find true value. We look forward to helping agencies modernize and power the critical missions of the State of Texas.”

Equipment and services are available from the following solutions providers at discounts from their commercial list prices:

ClearCube Technology, Inc.

DroneDeploy

Ekahau ®

FireEye, Inc.

Gemini Data Inc.

Red Hat, Inc.

Spectra Logic Corporation Teradici Corporation

Tintri

Tripwire, Inc.

Veritas Technologies

Virtual Instruments (D.B.A. Virtana)

VMware, Inc.

Additionally, Carahsoft provides the State of Texas with access to certified Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) and Small Businesses that are Carahsoft Authorized Fulfillment Partners. This enables state agencies to fulfill annual HUBZone goals.



The DIR is a contract created by the State of Texas to simplify procurement for public sector organizations within and outside of the state. Specifically, the contract and its associated website are intended to save time, save money, provide a larger selection of solutions and provide higher return on investment.

Carahsoft’s data storage, data communications and networking equipment solutions are available under DIR Contract Number DIR-TSO-4356. Carahsoft holds four additional Texas DIR contracts offering products and services including emergency preparedness hardware, law enforcement products, software-as-a-service products and services, and Google products and services. For more information, contact Kai Hollenhorst at (703) 230-7536 or Kai.Hollenhorst@Carahsoft.com .

