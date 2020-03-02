Cheers to the 2020 CraftBeer.com Great American Beer Bars

/EIN News/ -- Boulder, Colo., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CraftBeer.com—the Brewers Association’s website for beer lovers—released its annual list of Great American Beer Bars, celebrating establishments across all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, that readers voted as top spots to enjoy independent beer. With nearly 8,000 breweries in the U.S., beer bars continue to lead the way in introducing great beers with great service. This year, approximately 40 percent of the beer bars CraftBeer.com readers nominated are making their first-ever appearance on the list.

“You know a great beer bar when you’re in one. There’s something about the beer menu, the food, the service, the atmosphere, and sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with other beer lovers who were drawn there for the same reasons,” said Jess Baker, editor in chief, CraftBeer.com. “Great beer bars, like the ones our readers nominate, are instrumental in growing this wonderful community that celebrates small and independent U.S. craft brewers.”

2020 Great American Beer Bars:

Methodology: CraftBeer.com readers were asked to nominate their favorite craft beer bar in their state. Beer bars recognized as Great American Beer Bars were selected by popular votes and asked to provide information on their beer bars to confirm their intent to be listed. Over 6,000 votes were cast during the voting period (December 13, 2019 – January 6, 2020). The annual list has been a CraftBeer.com fan favorite since 2012.

About CraftBeer.com

Launched in 2009, CraftBeer.com is the beer lovers website produced by the Brewers Association—the leading trade association for small and independent craft brewers. CraftBeer.com shares the stories behind America’s small and independent breweries, and is the primary educational resource on beer, beer styles, beer and food pairings and recipes along with craft beer community trends and news. CraftBeer.com publishes an extensive U.S. brewery database along with the CraftBeer.com Beer & Food Course, CraftBeer.com Beer 101 Course and annual Great American Beer Bars list, and celebrates the Independent Craft Brewer Seal. Follow CraftBeer.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

