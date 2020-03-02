Emerging Companies that have the Power to Change the World

March 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid growing concerns of a global COVID-19 pandemic, global markets have shared extreme volatility. All major indices are in correction territory. As surely as COVID-19 will pass, new fortunes will be made by investors who look ahead. Emerging technology companies, however, continue to innovate and disrupt. Taking the lead, Franchise Holdings International (OTC:FNHI) will soon launch ground breaking solar technology, to huge anticipation. iBio (NYSE:IBIO) has had recent developments in finding partners to develop COIVD-19 vaccine. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) offers investors stable investment in Bitcoin (BTC). Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) strives to develop treatments for respiratory tract infections. Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) and (NASDAQ:ENPH) have had recent analyst upgrades, expecting continued growth by providing clean solar energy options to homeowners. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) leads the way forging means of accessible consumer space travel.

Innovation in the Electric Truck Market

Franchise Holdings International, Inc through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Worksport - designs and manufactures innovative accessories for the booming Light Truck Market. With its stock up already over 200%, this might be just the start. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has its forthcoming Cybertruck. Ford (NASDAQ:F) will be launching an all-electric F150 truck in 2022. Rivian Inc, backed by billions invested from Ford (NASDAQ:F) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), will be soon releasing its RT1 electric truck, to name just a few. Recently,

Ground-breaking Solar Technology

Franchise Holdings International (OTC:FNHI) has announced its forth coming revolutionary TerraVis system. The TerraVis system is said to be the worlds first add-on solar charging system to provide a meaningful solar charge to the soon-coming EV pickup trucks. We continue to watch FNHI for the highly anticipated launch of the TerraVis system. FNHI also recently announced that its line of products would be soon distributed by Amazon. Meanwhile Vivint Solar, Inc. has had recent revenue growth of over 25%. This further proves the large-scale adoption of residential solar power as a primary source home electricity.

COVID-19 Treatment Partnership

Both iBio, Inc and Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. have seen a surge in market activity amid recent COVID-19 treatment news. iBio recently made headlines about a partnership with Beijing CC-Pharming Ltd., to develop and test a new 2019-nCoV vaccine to be manufactured using iBio's FastPharming System . Guardion Health Sciences continues to garner serious attention after announcing a partnership with Ho Wah Genting Berhad ("HWGB") a Malaysian company listed on the Malaysian Stock Exchange (Industrial Products sector) to develop an immune- supportive formula for their consumer base to treat upper respiratory tract infections.

Innovating Crypto

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust provides simple and stable investment in Bitcoin (BTC). Grayscale Bitcoin Trust's shares are said to be the first publicly traded fund solely invested in and deriving value from the price of bitcoin. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust provides investors to participate in the the price movement of bitcoin through a tradition stock, without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping the underlying bitcoin asset. Grayscale presently has 2.5 billion dollars worth of Bitcoin assets under management.

Virgin Galactic going to the Moon

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. continues to look towards the stars, and its stock is following. With record settings deposits for forth coming commercially available space travel, Virgin Galactic is working on building out its fleet and is set to soon offer suborbital flights to its growing waiting list.

Conclusion

Although Corona Virus fears have affected the broader markets. Investors who look past the enviable passing and to emerging companies will stand to reap the greatest rewards. Along with biotech innovators, looking for the next cure - as forward looking investors – we should all look to the sun, then the stars for a bright investment future.

This article is not a press release and is contributed by a verified independent journalist for IAMNewswire. It should not be construed as investment advice at any time please read the full disclosure . IAM Newswire does not hold any position in the mentioned companies. Press Releases – If you are looking for full Press release distribution contact: press@iamnewswire.com Contributors – IAM Newswire accepts pitches. If you're interested in becoming an IAM journalist contact: contributors@iamnewswire.com

The post Emerging Companies that have the Power to Change the World appeared first on .

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.