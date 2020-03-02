Maness Veteran Medical SDVOSB

SDVOSB Maness Veteran Medical Partners with MolecuLight to Distribute its i:X® Real-Time Fluorescence Wound Imaging Platform to the DoD and VA

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, March 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- MolecuLight Inc., the world’s leader in handheld fluorescence imaging for real-time detection of bacteria in wounds, announces that Maness Veteran Medical will be its partner to distribute its i:X real-time fluorescence wound imaging platform to the US Department of Defense (DoD) and Veterans Affairs (VA). Maness Veteran Medical (MVM), a proud SDVOSB (Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business), is led by veteran and amputee Johnathan Maness. Johnathan and MVM spend a tremendous amount of time in VA and DoD facilities researching and creating valuable relationships and are excited to bring MolecuLight's life-saving and affordable technology to these organizations.Maness Veteran Medical CEO, Johnathan Maness states, "It is imperative that US military veterans and active duty military personnel alike have access to the latest in clinical technologies. In the past, innovative technology has trickled down to veterans, sometimes after having been commercially available for 3-5 years. It has always been my goal to speed this process up for my fellow brothers and sisters. I believe that the MolecuLight i:X is a major breakthrough in wound care diagnostics and am thrilled to be providing this technology to the DoD and VA".Maness Veteran Medical offers the highest quality products in the medical and pharmaceutical fields. Through the creation of valuable partnerships, MVM is focused on supplying the Unites States’ VA and DoD hospitals with impeccable products and stellar customer service. A benchmark to the industry, MVM’s dedication to the USA and its service persons and veterans remains unprecedented.About MolecuLight Inc.MolecuLight Inc. ( www.moleculight.com ) is a privately owned medical imaging company that has developed and is commercializing its proprietary fluorescent imaging platform technology in multiple clinical markets. MolecuLight’s first commercially released device, the MolecuLight i:X, and its accessories deliver a real-time handheld fluorescence imaging solution for the global wound care market. The MolecuLight i:X provides clinicians with information about the fluorescent characteristics of wounds containing bacteria to assist in making improved diagnostic and treatment decisions. The company is also commercializing its unique fluorescence imaging platform technology for other markets with globally relevant, unmet needs including food safety, consumer cosmetics and other key industrial markets.MolecuLight operates worldwide through its Headquarters and subsidiaries in various countries including MolecuLight Inc. (Canada), MolecuLight Corp. (USA), MolecuLight GmbH (Germany), MolecuLight France, MolecuLight UK Ltd., MolecuLight Italy S.R.L., and MolecuLight Holland B.V. Each of these entities is supported by local MolecuLight Sales and Clinical Applications teams who support customers by providing clinical demonstrations, by delivering MolecuLight’s comprehensive training program and by supporting the ongoing adoption of the i:X device.



