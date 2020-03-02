There were 361 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,045 in the last 365 days.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. Completes 2019 Annual Filings and Announces Ticker Symbol Change to “BPYU”

/EIN News/ -- BROOKFIELD NEWS, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: BPYU) announced today that it has filed its 2019 annual report on Form 10-K, including its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, with the SEC on EDGAR. This document is also available on the website and a hard copy will be provided to shareholders and other interested parties free-of-charge upon request.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. also announced it has changed the ticker symbol on the Nasdaq Stock Market of its Class A stock from “BPR” to “BPYU” and for its Series A preferred stock from “BPRAP” to “BPYUP”. Trading under the new symbol is effective today, Monday, March 2, 2020.

About Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) one of the world’s largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in Brookfield Property Partners in the form of a U.S. REIT stock.

Brookfield Property Partners are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

Contact:

Matt Cherry
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: 212-417-7488
Email: matthew.cherry@brookfield.com 

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.