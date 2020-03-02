Furnished Quarters' Ken Brown Wins CHPA Individual of the Year

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ken Brown, Vice President of Global Solutions at Furnished Quarters, is honored to have received the Tower of Excellence Award for Individual of the Year from the Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA). The award was presented on February 26 during the 2020 CHPA Annual Conference in Austin, Texas.

Ken has been instrumental in Furnished Quarters’ expansion during his nearly 10 years with the company. Beginning as a Field Inspector, then Guest Services Specialist followed by Guest Services Manager, Ken eventually spearheaded and grew Global Solutions, Furnished Quarters’ worldwide division. His out-of-the-box solutions have allowed the company to deliver housing that meets stringent service-level agreements and surpasses client expectations.

In addition to his work for Furnished Quarters, Ken has aided in lobbying efforts and served as a spokesperson and advocate for the corporate housing sector. Clients, industry peers and media publications often seek his counsel and subject matter expertise. A CHPA member for over nine years, he holds the designation of Certified Corporate Housing Professional (CCHP) and has been a speaker and panelist at numerous industry events.

“Ken is a visionary and creative thought leader. Our company would not have achieved the same level of growth without him,” said Victoria Yanakos, Executive Vice President of Sales at Furnished Quarters, who accepted the award on Ken’s behalf at the conference. “He’s been a strong advocate for all corporate housing companies and the industry as a whole. Everyone he works with highly values his contributions and service.”

“I’m so excited to have received CHPA’s award for Individual of the Year. It speaks to the work of the entire Furnished Quarters team,” Ken remarked. “We’re constantly searching for new and different ways to delight our clients, and it’s wonderful to see that client-centric approach recognized by the leading organization in our industry.”



About Furnished Quarters

Furnished Quarters is the largest independently owned and operated supplier of global temporary housing, offering over 100,000 fully furnished apartments in more than 800 cities around the world. The company, established in 1998 in New York City by brothers Steven and Gary Brown, currently serves more than 5,500 clients, ranging from top Fortune 500 corporations to small businesses. To learn more about Furnished Quarters, visit furnishedquarters.com.



