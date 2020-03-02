Generex Biotechnology Appoints Independent Director S. Gail Eckhardt, MD to the NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- -Chair of the Department of Oncology at The University of Texas at Austin’s Dell Medical School



MIRAMAR, Fla., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation ( www.generex.com ) (OTCQB:GNBT) ( http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GNBT/quote ) is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. S. Gail Eckhardt, MD to the NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology (NGIO) Board of Directors. Dr. Eckhardt is a tenured professor at The University of Texas at Austin’s Dell Medical School where she is also the inaugural director of the Livestrong Cancer Institutes, chair of the Department of Oncology, and associate dean of cancer programs. She has been a faculty member at the institution since January of 2017. Prior to joining UT Austin, Eckhardt was at the University of Colorado School of Medicine where she was division head of medical oncology from 2006-2014, associate director for translational research at the University of Colorado Comprehensive Cancer Center and director of the Phase I Program and Fellowship.

Dr. Eckhardt has served on numerous committees/study sections, including the ASCO Molecular Oncology Task Force, the ASCO Board of Directors, the FDA Oncology Drugs Advisory Committee and the NCI Cancer Centers Study Section. She is a member of the NCI Investigational Drug Steering Committee, serves on 10 External Advisory Boards of NCI designated Cancer Centers, is currently on the Board of the Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI) and was a lead mentor in ASCO’s Leadership Development Program. Dr. Eckhardt is the Principal Investigator on grants involving early clinical trials and colorectal cancer research, has conducted numerous phase I and II clinical trials and has published over 200 manuscripts. She is a Research Scholar of the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT).

Dr. Eckhardt’s expertise is in the preclinical and early clinical development of novel agents and she has over 25 years of drug development experience. Dr. Eckhardt earned her undergraduate degree in chemistry from Stephen F. Austin State University and her medical degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, TX. She conducted her internship and residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Virginia Medical School in Charlottesville, VA followed by a post-doctoral research fellowship in experimental and molecular medicine at Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, CA and a fellowship in medical oncology at the University of California, San Diego.

Dr. Eckhardt commented on her appointment to the NGIO Board, “I am thrilled to be a member of the NGIO Board of Directors and work with a highly experienced team and an innovative technology platform to bring novel and effective treatments to cancer patients.”

“Dr. Eckhardt is a fabulous addition to the NGIO Board of Directors, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise in cancer therapy to help guide the strategic direction of the company,” said Joseph Moscato, President & CEO of Generex Biotechnology. “Her standing in the oncology community is unparalleled as evidenced by her appointments at UT Dell Medical School and her selection as the inaugural Director of the Livestrong Cancer Institutes, as well as her leadership positions with the NCI and ASCO. We welcome Dr. Eckhardt and look forward to working with her on our NGIO Board of Directors.”

