SheerID Expands Identity Marketing Platform with Worldwide Employment Verification

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SheerID, the identity marketing platform used by hundreds of leading brands, launched Employment Verification today in 191 countries, enabling brands, for the first time, to instantly identify and acquire new customers through corporate partner discounts worldwide. Now brands can confidently and securely identify and reward employees of partner companies with gated, personalized offers to win new customers and strengthen partner relationships. Traditional corporate programs are typically handled either manually or through a generic coupon code, which typically experience fraud between 30-35%. This erodes trust and hinders a brand’s ability to scale its program to drive financial success and ROI.



Providing personalized offers and discounts to consumer tribes like the military, students, and teachers has proven to be an effective personalization strategy to bolster customer acquisition programs. By recognizing a consumer’s identity and deep-seated values, brands are seeing increased conversion on the order of 3x and ROAS of 25:1. Today's launch of new verification types allows brands to continue to scale their acquisition efforts to hundreds of consumer tribes around the world.

“Employment verification allows us to transform our partner program into an inventive strategy for acquiring new customers,” said Jon Pickard, Senior Manager of eCommerce at Targus. “We can reward employees at our corporate partners and be confident that when they share the deal with colleagues, the offer will stay protected and not result in discount fraud. As a long-time customer of SheerID, we’re excited about the continued global expansion, as we plan to further extend our reach to new consumer tribes.”

SheerID's Employment Verification enables brands to verify eligibility for the majority of global employers. Like other consumer tribes, employees strongly identify with where they work and feel a sense of belonging to the group. By personalizing offers to employee groups, brands can use corporate partner discounts as a new acquisition channel. It's a strategy that can be used in numerous industries, be it a hospitality brand offering discounted hotel stays, a telecom provider offering special phone plans, or a software company providing a discount to their partners' employees.

SheerID Also Adds Ability to Verify Young Adults and Seniors in 23 Countries

Brands can also use SheerID to personalize offers to consumer tribes based on any age range, such as young adults and seniors, in 23 countries. Now brands can reach the lucrative senior segment, who have $15 trillion in global spending power at a time when they are on a fixed budget and can benefit from a senior discount. The updated platform also gives brands the ability to create personalized offers for the emerging Gen Z audience, which is projected to account for 40% of all consumer shopping this year.

“As evidenced by the more than 2x growth of SheerID’s worldwide student verification in the last several months, brands are eager to reach consumer tribes globally,” said Jake Weatherly, CEO of SheerID. “With this latest expansion of verification types, we’re making it easy for brands to extend their identity marketing campaigns beyond the US and personalize offers in new ways, to new potential customers. The opportunity to use personalized offers to acquire consumer tribes is endless, and this latest expansion is yet another step forward in meeting customer demand.”

Worldwide Employment Verification, Senior Verification, and Young Adult Verification are available immediately as part of SheerID’s standard platform offering, through the addition of several new authoritative data sources. Visit www.sheerid.com for more information and to get started.

