Descartes Labs Unveils its Advanced Mineral Exploration Package

/EIN News/ -- SANTA FE, N.M., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Labs , a New Mexico-based geospatial analytics company, today announced the availability of their Advanced Mineral Exploration Package , a specialized data platform and modeling workbench for exploration geology and data science teams to access remote sensing and machine learning capabilities globally. The Advanced Mineral Exploration Package lets clients integrate in-house data with the platform, giving them access to the most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in the industry.



Descartes Labs provides the only platform that combines NASA’s Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer (ASTER) global data set with the massive supercomputing resources required to fully leverage it for mineral deposit targeting. The Advanced Mineral Exploration Package provides comprehensive coverage for mineral mapping on a global scale, facilitating new discoveries and accelerating mineral exploration timelines.

The platform also includes the most comprehensive ‘bare earth mosaic’, which selects the pixel at every location with the clearest atmospheric conditions by masking out vegetation, water, snow, ice and clouds. This provides optimum mapping capability for each imagery product.

“The Descartes Labs Advanced Mineral Exploration Package represents a major breakthrough for the mining industry. For the first time, geoscientists and data science teams can easily access the cleanest available data set for multispectral data anywhere on the planet,” said Phil Fraher, CEO of Descartes Labs. “The platform helps mining companies dramatically increase the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of the mineral exploration life-cycle; it’s the perfect 'basemap' data set to kickstart any exploration project, for any commodity.”

Enhancing Mineral Exploration with the Power of the Descartes Labs Platform

The Descartes Labs Platform combines a highly scalable processing and modeling platform with a multi-petabyte library of public and private data for building predictive models. The platform exposes three primary components that work in tandem to accelerate productivity across the mining lifecycle:

Data Refinery

The data refinery offers a wide array of multispectral data sets and pre-built machine learning models as well as petabytes of analysis-ready geospatial data with the ability to ingest, clean, calibrate, and benefit from any internal or third party data source.



Workbench

The workbench is a cloud-based data science environment that combines Descartes Labs Platform APIs, visualization tools, and sample models inside a hosted JupyterLab interface. For mineral exploration specifically, geoscientists can combine the Descartes Labs data catalog along with their own data sets, no matter how large.



Applications

Exploration teams have the ability to rapidly deploy models and applications to produce valuable insights and generate ROI across multiple use cases. As part of this package, Descartes Labs is introducing pre-configured brownfield and greenfield data science notebooks for mineral exploration. Our notebooks provide a fast and easy way for geoscience teams to get started with petabytes of data, allowing clients to integrate their private data collections in an extensible manner.

Descartes Labs serves many aspects of the mining and metals industry including prospecting and development, powering predictive analytics across trading, commercial operations, shipping and logistics, sustainable development, and risk management.

To learn more about how the Descartes Labs Platform can be applied to a specific use case, visit our metals and mining industry page at DescartesLabs.com or download our Advanced Mineral Exploration Package two-pager here .

About Descartes Labs

Descartes Labs is the first company to offer a data refinery that combines a multi-petabyte library of geospatial data with customers' internal data for building predictive models. And Descartes Labs is the only company to combine a highly scalable data processing and modeling platform with a massive geospatial data library. We help enterprise customers create competitive advantage and minimize environmental impact by scaling data science innovation, automating decisions, and transforming themselves into self driving organizations. Headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Descartes Labs has offices across the United States serving customers globally. For more information, see www.descarteslabs.com or follow us on Twitter , Facebook or LinkedIn .

