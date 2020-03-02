Fire Pump Market Analysis Report 2020 Key Trends, Opportunities, Players and Competitive Landscape

The Global “Fire Pump Market Report” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Fire Pump market.

A fire pump is a part of a fire sprinkler system's water supply and can be powered by electric, diesel or steam. The pump intake is either connected to the public underground water supply piping, or a static water source (e.g., tank, reservoir, lake). The pump provides water flow at a higher pressure to the sprinkler system risers and hose standpipes.

Fire Pump market competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:

Pentair

Grundfos

Flowserve

Sulzer

Rosenbauer

IDEX

Ebara

Waterous

ITT

KSB

WILO

Darley

SHIBAURA

Shanghai Kaiquan

Panda Group

LIANCHENG Group

CNP

PACIFIC PUMP

Shaanxi Aerospace Power

EAST PUMP

ZHONGQUAN Pump

GeXin Pump

And More……

Fire Pump is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 1600 million USD in 2023, from 1320 million USD in 2017, according to a new study.,

Fire Pump Market Segment by Type covers:

Diesel Engine Power

Gasoline Engine Power

Electric Motor Power

Others

Fire Pump Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Industry Application

Commercial Application

Field Emergency

Others

Scope of the Fire Pump Market Report:

There are generally three types of drive power used for fire pump, which include diesel engine, petrol engine and electric motors. Petrol motors are commonly used for portable fire pump and light duty firefighting. The main manufacturers of petrol motors for fire pumps include Honda, Briggs & Stratton and other regional brands. Diesel engines are suitable for firefighting application in factory, building, pier and other high capacity fire pumps. Worldwide, the main manufacturers of fire pumps are Pentair, Grundfos and Flowserve. The three enterprises are famous in the fire pump industry because of wonderful product performance and related services. Electric motors are the most widely used drive power for fire pumps, which is efficient and convenient. In 2016, electric motor power fire pumps occupied about 50% of the total fire pumps market., Currently, North America is the largest production region of fire pump based on revenue; in 2016, North America holds about 33% revenue share of global fire pump. It is followed by Europe and Japan, which respectively have around 32% and 15% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, developing countries such as China and India are becoming more and more important in the market and investors should pay more attention to these countries., For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of fire pump producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. Over the past five years, the price of fire pump has experienced a reducing trend., The worldwide market for Fire Pump is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 1600 million USD in 2023, from 1320 million USD in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.,

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

