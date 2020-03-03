Allied Electronics & Automation Reaches Customer Experience Milestone with More Than 1.1 Million Datasheets

GIF of the number of datasheets Allied has Allied logo

Allied Electronics & Automation has reached a new milestone in customer experience with more than 1.1 million datasheets on its website.

FT. WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Electronics & Automation has reached a new milestone in its effort to deliver a superior customer experience – the company now boasts more than 1.1 million datasheets on its website, with more being added every day. Accurate, up-to-date product data helps ensure engineers, designers, purchasers, maintenance repair operators, fleet managers and inventors can locate and procure the exact components, tools and supplies they need from the extensive Allied inventory.“Customer experience is one of our most important values at Allied,” said Stacey Ostermann, Director of Digital Product Content & Content Management at Allied. “Our customers are continuously requesting more detailed information on the products they buy, and we see datasheets as a key component of our overall product information experience.”The online catalog of more than 1.1 million datasheets is only part of the Allied effort to better serve customers, both large and small. As part of its commitment to customer experience, the company also boasts:• More than 32,000 360-degree images online • An industry-best 10:00 p.m. ET cut-off for same-day shipping• More than 3.5 million parts available for order, with over 170,000 on-the-shelf, ready-to-ship• 99 percent order shipping accuracy• Well-known products from more than 300 name-brand suppliers“No matter the size of the customer or the order, providing a superior customer experience is at the absolute core of the Allied brand,” said Fal Dieso, Director of Brand Strategy and Supplier Marketing at Allied. “Our datasheets and 360-degree imaging give our customers the advantage of more easily ordering the correct products. Our tens of thousands of ready-to-ship products, combined with our industry-best shipping cut-off time and high ship-to-order accuracy means our customers get the products they need, when and where they need them.”About Allied Electronics & AutomationAllied Electronics & Automation is a high service level, authorized distributor of industrial automation products, electronic components, and electromechanical products with sales offices serving the Americas. With more than three million parts online, engineers and purchasers look to Allied for a broad range of product solutions from more than 300 world-class suppliers. Connect with us at www.alliedelec.com or via social media on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.



