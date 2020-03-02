Jubilee Ace is Engaging Global Leadership Firms to Train the Company’s Leaders

Jubilee Ace is proud to announce that it will be engaging and partnering global leadership firms to train its’ team leaders.

LONDON, UK, March 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jubilee Ace is proud to announce that it will be engaging and partnering global leadership firms to train its’ team leaders. This comes as the company is seeing a rapid growth in global market share and is looking to increase its’ sales revenue. Jubilee Ace hopes that the training provided will better equip the team leaders with leadership skills to increase the sales revenue of the company. Jubilee Ace has grown from leaps and bounds, coming a long way since its’ humble beginnings and subsequently developing the multi platform AQUA arbitrage system.

AQUA, otherwise known as Ace Quantum Universal Arbitrage is an automated arbitraging system that operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and executes trades 100% automatically. AQUA is deployed worldwide to scan and formulate the best arbitrage combinations, giving rise to a low risk, high performance system. It develops profitable trading and arbitrage scenarios across the company’s three specialised fields - commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. AQUA is the company’s flagship automated arbitraging system which is swift effective. It has even gained widespread praise from firms globally and is a testament to the capabilities and potential of the company’s AQUA arbitrage trading system.

After some deliberation by the company leaders, Jubilee Ace has decided that it will be engaging world class leadership training companies like GP Strategies and Franklin Covey to train the company’s leadership team. This comes as the company is experiencing unprecedented growth from it’s Asian and European markets. The target areas of training will include talent development, leadership management, sales enablement, innovation think tank and human performance improvement. Through the targeted trainings provided, the company hopes that it can better equip the respective country team leaders with the relevant skills to increase the company’s sales revenue effectively.

Jubilee Ace would like to once again thank the members and leaders who have contributed to the company’s growth in every way possible as the management team strives to lead the company to greater heights. Jubilee Ace, the Ace among the galaxy.



