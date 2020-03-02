The International Labour Organization (ILO) Project, “Egypt Youth Employment (EYE): Working Together in Qalyoubia and Menoufia” Organizes a Workshop on Pathways to Employment

The ILO project, Egypt Youth Employment (EYE): Working Together in Qalyoubia and Menoufia, which is funded by the Norwegian government, is organizing workshop on “Pathways to Employment: What works, what does not, and how can we innovate?” which is set to take place on the 2nd of March 2020. This workshop will be a platform to share experiences and evidences on lessons learnt and best practices from active labour market programmes.

In this context, the workshop aims to discuss current labour market trends, ILO global programmes to support youth transition to the labour market, and to give an opportunity to explore technical assistance needs in overcoming the challenges and barriers, share examples of interesting practice, and develop practical solutions in planning, and setting up better wage employment schemes.

Eric Oechslin, Director of the ILO – Cairo Office, stated that today’s workshop will foster cooperation in examining the need of advisory services related to the development of employment programmes. Oechslin also added that the event will create an excellent opportunity for networking and establishing a sustainable network of partner and stakeholder organisations. He also explained that this is the general approach of the ILO, providing advice and technical assistance on employment to national and development partners in Egypt, as well as providing youth with access to employment opportunities that provide them with a decent wage, job security and good working conditions. Oechslin emphasized that making decent work for young people a reality is a commitment of the international community and the most explicit foothold of the ILO into Sustainable Development Goals, hence, such experience has shown that putting this commitment into practice requires sustained and determined action covering a wide range of programmes. It also requires an integrated approach that articulates supportive policies centred on two basic elements: on the one hand, an integrated strategy for growth and job creation and, on the other, targeted interventions to help young people overcome the specific barriers and disadvantages they face in entering and remaining in the labour market.

Moreover, Ms Nashwa Belal, Chief Technical Advisor of the EYE project, added that “Pathways to Employment” will bring together key actors setting up new and managing existing employment schemes. Participants comprising the government in particular those in charge of employment and education policies; private sector; civil societies; and developmental projects. Adding that the participants will be presenting illustrative practices as well as new developments in the field of employment schemes. Belal also stated that such an event would offer reflections and recommendations on how the different schemes presented can be merged and integrated.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.