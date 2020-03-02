Qurate Retail Investigated for Possible Securities Fraud by Block & Leviton

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National securities litigation firm Block & Leviton (www.blockesq.com) is investigating potential claims against Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEA / QRTEB) and certain of its officers for securities fraud. The investigation concerns possible inaccuracies in the company’s financial reports. Investors who have suffered losses are encouraged to contact the firm for a free consultation .



On February 26, 2019 the company announced that it had identified material weakness and deficiencies in internal control over its financial reports. Qurate explained that inaccuracies in its annual and interim consolidated financial statements could not be prevented. Qurate’s problems with internal controls were first disclosed on February 28, 2019, in the company’s annual report for the year ended December 31, 2018 and have been an ongoing issue with the company since.

Following the announcement, Qurate’s common stock dropped over $3.54 per share or about 35% in a single day of trading on the NYSE.

If you have purchased or acquired Qurate securities, and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this matter, you are encouraged to contact attorney Mark Delaney directly at (617) 398-5600, by email at mdelaney@blockesq.com , or by visiting https://shareholder.law/cases/?case=qrtea .

