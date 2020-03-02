OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Highlight its Pediatric Scoliosis Solutions at 6th Annual International Children’s Spine Symposium (ICSS)

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, Ind., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics”) (NASDAQ: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced it will attend the 6th Annual International Children’s Spine Symposium (ICSS), which will take place March 13-14, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. The meeting offers a comprehensive program of lectures given an outstanding international faculty and cadaver labs centered on the cervical spine, lumbo-sacral junction, neuromonitoring, and various aspects of scoliosis.



Over the course of the event, the Company will highlight the unique benefits of its FIREFLY® Pedicle Screw Navigation Guides, which feature intuitive, 3D printed, patient-specific technology that eliminates the need for intraoperative radiation and the excessive fluoroscopy typically required with complex spinal reconstruction surgeries. Additionally, the Company will present its RESPONSE™ 4.5/5.0 Spine System, which offers an advanced system of instruments and implants with enhanced versatility to aid in optimal patient outcomes and allow surgeons to intervene at an earlier age and treat smaller statures.

In addition to showcasing its product offering, the Company will provide travel grants for senior residents and fellows to attend.

Mark Throdahl, OrthoPediatrics’ President & CEO, commented, “We are proud again to be the lead sponsor of ICSS, a CME course we initiated six years ago to advance our goal of becoming a leading resource for continuing medical education in pediatric orthopedics. We consider ICSS to be a superb forum that allows us to stay at the forefront of clinical developments and surgical techniques. The symposium will feature a wealth of programming geared toward scoliosis, one of the core pillars of our business, and we look forward to a productive event.”

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 33 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 43 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com .

