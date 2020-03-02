Inspirata Announces Poster Presentations at USCAP 2020 in Los Angeles

Visit booth 916 to participate in interactive demonstrations of the Dynamyx digital pathology workflow solution and learn about Inspirata’s portfolio of data insight tools.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, California, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer informatics and digital pathology solution provider Inspirata announced today that it will be an active participant at the 2020 United States and Canadian Academy of Pathologists (USCAP) annual conference in Los Angeles, taking place February 29 – March 5. This will mark Inspirata’s sixth consecutive year of participation at the event.

Inspirata will be presenting two poster sessions on March 3 from 9:30 AM – 12:00 PM in the Los Angeles Convention Center’s West Exhibit Hall A.

Poster 225 – Inter-Observer Variation in Image Quality Scoring

Poster 240 – Large Scale Deployment of Whole Slide Imaging for Anatomical Pathology Workflow Improvement and Primary Diagnosis and Consult Reviews

In collaboration with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (OSUWMC), the poster presentations feature the results of slide scanning quality control studies and highlight the proven advantages of implementing a digital pathology workflow solution within a busy academic pathology department. Over 1,480,000 anatomic pathology slides have been scanned and converted to digital high-resolution whole slide images (WSIs) at the institution’s Digital Pathology Scan Center since its deployment in May 2017.

“The research results being presented at this year’s USCAP meeting demonstrate our continued commitment to the advancement of digital pathology. The combination of WSI technology with Inspirata’s innovative digital pathology and artificial intelligence tools is truly unmatched, and we’re excited to share our findings with the USCAP audience,” states Mark Lloyd, Founder and Executive Vice President of Inspirata.

Located at booth 916, event attendees can participate in interactive demonstrations of the Dynamyx digital pathology workflow solution and learn about Inspirata’s portfolio of data insight tools.

About Inspirata, Inc.

Inspirata®, Inc. helps patients fighting cancer—and the clinicians they trust—to make every moment matter. Our comprehensive cancer informatics solutions bring disparate data together throughout the entire cancer care journey to drive informed decisions that improve survivorship.

Inspirata has assembled the most advanced and proven technologies to address the complex challenges of delivering cancer care and conducting ground-breaking research. We combine leading digital pathology solutions with automated cancer registry solutions, comprehensive cancer informatics and advanced patient engagement tools to bring users the broadest oncology informatics platform available globally. To learn more, please visit www.inspirata.com.

