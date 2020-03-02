Bringing Art To Life MegaCenter Development add to Miami Art Ecosystem

MegaCenter’s latest Mixed Use Office Environment off of Brickell Megacenter opens Brickell location: MEGACENTER, a Florida-based company megacenterus.com

"This is our Benchmark location in Miami" Office and storage” — Patricio Ureta

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bringing Art To Life MegaCenter Development adds to the Miami Art Ecosystem with the Debut ofChilean Muralists Inti Castro and Mono GonzalezFeatured in Heroic Proportions on MegaCenter’s latest Mixed Use Office EnvironmentDateline Miami, Florida March 2, 2020: MEGACENTER, a Florida-based subsidiary of Chilean RED MEGACENTRO, has now added to the international art culture of Miami by designing their latest mixed-use development focused on featuring renowned muralists from around the world on a large portion of their exterior walls for public viewing. Patricio Ureta, Principal of Megacenter US operations emphasizes, "we believe that community and culture is as important as our commercial endeavors, which is why we worked so hard to design and obtain the approvals by The City to provide this extraordinary exposure to artists. Our inauguration will feature two prominent Chilean muralists, Inti Castro and Mono Gonzalez, curated by Managing Partner, Alenka Yankovic of VitrinaLab.” The new Megacenter Brickell is prominently located at 420 SW Seventh Street and Calle Ocho just west of I95. At twelve stories high, the façade is highly visible to thousands of pedestrians and drive traffic. Located next to these pivotal arteries of The City will provide exposure and accessibility for everyone to enjoy this featured art instillation and beautifully designed structure.



