Retina Consultants of America Launches with Four Leading Partner Practices

Top-Tier Retina Specialists Form Preeminent Alliance with Retina Consultants of America to Provide Innovative Care

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS, USA, March 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Retina Consultants of America (“RCA”), a comprehensive physician management services organization recently formed by Webster Equity Partners, launched with four preeminent retina specialty practices. Practices include Retina Consultants of Houston, Retina Group of Florida, Long Island Vitreoretinal Consultants, and Retinal Consultants Serving Northern California. These best-in-class practices represent leading retina specialists throughout the United States.Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, RCA will identify and partner with leading retina specialists who seek a strategic partner with the capital resources and expertise to invest in their practice infrastructure and position them for continued growth in their markets. By joining RCA, physicians will continue to deliver excellent patient care and further enhance clinical quality through collaboration with their new colleagues and RCA’s resources and management team.“This is an exciting time for Retina Consultants of America, and we are proud to be partnering with these premier practices,” said Dr. David M. Brown of Retina Consultants of Houston. “We are committed to delivering the highest quality care and that aligns directly with RCA. This network should allow us to increase our participation and impact in clinical trials and expand our presence within the markets we serve, positively impacting the lives of more patients.”RCA is bringing together national leaders in surgical and clinical retinal care. This network comprises preeminent retina research specialists with the common goal of eradicating blindness from macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and other retina diseases. The RCA leadership team is led by Robert Grabow, CEO. Grabow has more than 15 years of experience in healthcare including executive roles in development and operations with Humana and most recently as Senior Vice President at US Anesthesia Partners leading the Florida market. He is joined on the management team by Jim Greenwood, Executive Chairman, who was recognized in 2019 receiving the Person of Vision Award from Prevent Blindness, and was the previous CEO of Vision Source and Concentra.“What makes RCA unique is that it is retina-specific. We designed this network with the common goal of bringing together key opinion leaders in the field to provide the best patient care to individuals with retinal disease.” said Robert Grabow, CEO of RCA. “With more than 7 million Americans suffering from diabetic retinopathy and another 11 million elderly Americans with some degree of age-related macular degeneration, there is a growing need to have the highest quality specialists come together to save sight.”RCA has created a business model that enables retina specialists to retain autonomy and ownership, augmented by sharing best practices and executive management support. Practices within the network will continue to drive all clinical decisions and remain highly involved in strategic operations.“We recognized an opportunity to create a network that can help support and grow independent retina specialists. Retina Consultants of America represents a new and unique strategic partnership for independent groups.” said John Garbarino, Partner, Webster Equity Partners. “RCA and its network of leading retina practices join Webster Equity Partners’ healthcare services portfolio as another company designed to deliver solutions for independent healthcare providers in a system that continues to become more complex.”RCA is governed by a Medical Leadership Board that is co-chaired by Joel Pearlman, MD, PhD and David M. Brown, MD. Drs. Pearlman and Brown are both leaders in clinical trials that led to the development of anti-VEGF injections for the treatment of macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and retinal vein occlusion.“I have dedicated my life to treating retinal disease and macular degeneration. Great eyesight is the foundation to a successful and thriving life,” said Joel Pearlman MD, PhD, Retinal Consultants Serving Northern California. “This partnership creates significant opportunities and economies of scale to improve upon and makes more accessible the already excellent care and innovation provided by our practices. We are stronger together.”If interested in learning more about a partnership with Retina Consultants of America, contact Robert Grabow, (972) 779-0794 ext. 2003.



