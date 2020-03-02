Oilfield Basics to Expand Presence in Online Educational Courses -- Paving Way Into Lucrative Continuing Educational Credit Market

/EIN News/ -- ALLENTOWN, PA, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE --American Energy Partners, Inc. (“American Energy”) (PINK: AEPT), a diversified energy company, announces that Oilfield Basics, a wholly owned subsidiary, is expanding its course catalog. We estimate the catalog to be complete by the end of summer 2020. These courses will add to our current available content library covering Economic Evaluation, Valuation of Mineral Rights, Gas Lift Optimization and other production topics. The course offerings will be geared towards oil and gas production, best practices and cost saving measures as well as professional credit hour certifications.



In addition to industry certifications, courses will count towards Continuing Education Credits with a target market of professional engineers and professional geologists. The target price for these courses will be in line with competitors in the space, with packages of courses to be offered at a discounted rate. As with all economies of scale, we intend to be conscious of our margins as well as the increase in cost as blended services may or may not be added.

Josh Hickman, COO of American Energy Partners, had this to say concerning the expanded catalogue, “American Energy sees providing quality, on demand instruction on needed topics in the Energy, Consulting and Legal industries as a critical growth engine for Oilfield Basics. These courses will fill the niche of high-quality lower-cost education specific to these industries.”

Derek Krieg, President of Oilfield Basics, additionally stated, “Our goal is to make these courses as content-rich as possible -- almost like you are sitting in class with the instructor. Our competitor’s solutions in this space are often around 80% or more reading. For Gen Z’s, that is not acceptable. Videos and interactive content are going to be a critical part of these courses and our ongoing success.”

For additional information, visit: Oilfield Basics, LLC

American Energy Partners, Inc. (AEPT)

AEPT and its group of companies focus on providing solutions in markets where energy production and water meet technology. Collectively, the subsidiaries are engaged in the energy sector as well as the design, construction and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve the industrial, energy and government sectors. For additional information, visit: American Energy Partners, Inc.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of AEPT, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding AEPT’s financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases “would be,” “will allow,” “intends to,” “may result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimate,” “project,” “indicate,” “could,” “potentially,” “should,” “believe,” “think”, “considers” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. AEPT cautions readers not to place undue reliance on such statements. AEPT does not undertake, and AEPT specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement. Actual results may differ materially from AEPT’s expectations and estimates.

Company Contact:

contact@americanenergy-inc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.