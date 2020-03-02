Demand for Infant Nutritional Premix on a Healthy Upswing; Bone Health Enhancing Premixes in Demand, Finds a New Fact.MR Study

Infant nutritional premix manufacturers continue to augment investments in research and development in addition to expanding their production capabilities.

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, UAE, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global infant nutritional premix market will thrive at a healthy 5.6% CAGR during 2019 – 2028, as projected by a new Fact.MR report. Key players in the infant nutritional premix market are eying profitable acquisitions for setting up subsidiaries, particularly in emerging countries.

“Potential health benefits of fortified infant food continue to encourage consumers to opt for these products as breastmilk replacers. Manufacturers of baby food are capturing this consumer trend and introducing infant nutritional premixes to populate retail shelves,” says the Fact.MR report.

Request PDF Sample of 170-page study on infant nutritional premix Market - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4510

Infant Nutritional Premix Market: Key Findings

Rising demand for infant nutritional premixes will account for an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 122 Mn through the forecast period.

Powdered infant nutritional premixes account for 80% of the overall market value.

Products aimed towards bone health remain highly preferred.

Developed regional markets continue to be at the forefront of demand, with considerable per capita spend on baby food.

Capturing a substantial volume share in the market, Asia Pacific and MEA are projected to reflect highly lucrative opportunities.

Explore 72 tables, 140 figures of the study. Request TOC of the report at - https://www.factmr.com/report/4510/infant-nutritional-premix-market

Infant Nutritional Premix Market: Key Driving Factors

Birth rate continues to be on an upward trend in developing countries, thereby supporting the rise of market.

Rising consumer preference for nutritional fortification of infant formula is a key driver of market growth.

Proliferation of working mothers’ population in urban areas and subsequent demand growth of baby food bolsters market growth.

Rising demand for vitamin and nucleotide based options in infant nutrition formula would sustain sales.

Infant Nutritional Premix Market: Key Restraints

Regulatory intervention and challenges associated with handling and storage of infant nutritional premixes remain a key constraint.

Shift of food manufacturing brands to conventional nutrient systems continues to hamper market growth.

Competition Landscape

Manufacturers are leveraging high growth potential of infant nutritional premix market by internationalization of companies. Industry heavyweights are targeting acquisitions for developing subsidiaries, to meet the global demand for infant nutritional premixes. Prominent companies operating in infant nutritional premix market include, but are not limited to, Vitablend, Prinova Solutions, Glanbia Nutritionals (NA), Inc., Richen Nantong, BARENTZ, DSM, Royal FrieslandCampina, and Nestlé S.A.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers detailed market forecast on the infant nutritional premix market. The key categories covered in the report include product form (powder and liquid), ingredient (vitamins, minerals, nucleotides, amino acids, and others), and function (bone health, immunity, digestion, vision health, brain health & memory, and others). This analysis has been tracked on a country-wise level, with a total of 30+ countries across 7 key regions.

Explore Fact.MR’s lucid coverage of the food and beverages landscape

Acidified Whey Protein Market – The acidified whey protein market study analyses the key trends, innovations, regulatory policies, and key strategies adopted by leading players in this evolving landscape.

Frozen Bakery Products Market – The study analyses the frozen bakery products market and offers growth opportunities in USD million across 30+ countries in six regions

Pregnenolone Market – With strong growth through 2028, pregnenolone producers are eying substantial growth in a market.

About Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned research team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million plus data points, the team has analysed the Food & Beverages sector across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Contact:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

Blog - https://blog.factmr.com/

PR- https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1287/global-infant-nutritional-premix-market



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.