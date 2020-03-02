Corona Teams Up with Kenny “The Jet” Smith to Expand Corona Hotline to Basketball

Smith Leads Expansion of Popular Corona Hotline, Giving Fans the Chance to Win Daily Prizes and Helping them to Stay Calm Throughout All of the Excitement

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corona has partnered with basketball commentator Kenny “The Jet” Smith of Turner Sports and CBS Sports as its newest Corona Hotline Operator – extending the popular campaign from football into basketball.



From March 1 through April 6, fans can call Kenny at 1-844-9-CORONA to be transported into game mode for a chance to win a $500 StubHub digital code, receive an offer from Drizly for $5-off delivery in select states or learn more about Corona’s support of the V Foundation.

“As a basketball commentator and passionate fan of the game, I’m excited to take the reins of the Corona Hotline,” said Smith. “I know how much fun Tony Romo has had with it during football season, and now he’s passing the phone to me for hoops. I’m looking forward to kicking back at Bracket Beach and I’m ready to help fans stay calm throughout all the thrilling action this March and April, when the sport is at its craziest!”

Beginning March 1, Smith will take center stage in Corona’s “Find Your Bracket Beach” campaign – a complete 360-marketing effort – including TV advertising, retail programming, and social/digital promotion, all centered around the Corona Hotline.

“Corona is thrilled to be extending our fan-favorite hotline promotion to this year’s “Find Your Bracket Beach” campaign,” said Ann Legan, Vice President of Brand Marketing, Corona. “Kenny’s outgoing personality coupled with his vast understanding of basketball make him the perfect person to man the Corona Hotline at Bracket Beach. We can’t wait for fans to interact with Kenny throughout the many nail-biting moments that will ensue in the coming weeks.”

Originally launched in 2017, the Corona Hotline began in football and most recently featured former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and CBS Sports commentator Tony Romo for two football seasons before extending into basketball with Smith.

As always, Corona encourages consumers to enjoy its products and relax responsibly.

About the Corona Brand Family

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier and in 2019, the national launch of Corona Refresca. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. The Corona brand is the #1 most loved beer brand and has been the #1 imported brand family of beer in the U.S. for more than 20 years. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra have been helping Americans find their beach since 1981.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a Fortune 500® company, is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Constellation is the No. 3 beer company in the U.S. with high-end, iconic imported brands such as the Corona and Modelo brand families and Pacifico. Its high-quality, wine and spirits brands include the Robert Mondavi and The Prisoner Wine Company brand families, Kim Crawford, Ruffino, Meiomi, and SVEDKA Vodka. The company’s portfolio also includes a collection of highly-rated wine brands such as SIMI and Mount Veeder Winery, spirits brands High West Whiskey and Casa Noble Tequila, as well as new wine innovations such as Cooper & Thief, 7 Moons, and Crafters Union.

To learn more, follow us on Twitter @cbrands and visit www.cbrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Stephanie McGuane

312.741.2477

Stephanie.mcguane@cbrands.com

Zeno Group

Lizet Gonzalez

312.254.0658

Lizet.Gonzalez@zenogroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/752a037d-ffb1-43f8-9e66-485e620abdd6

Corona Hotline featuring Kenny "The Jet" Smith Corona has partnered with basketball commentator Kenny “The Jet” Smith of Turner Sports and CBS Sports as its newest Corona Hotline Operator. Fans can call Kenny through April 6 at 1-844-9-CORONA to be transported into game mode for a chance to win prizes and learn more!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.