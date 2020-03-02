Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market 2020 Latest Trends Analysis by Key Companies, Global Share, Manufacturing Cost, and Forecast to 2026

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market report provides complete information on industry production, sales, consumption status, and market prospects with respect to Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS market share analysis. Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS market analysis report consist of comprehensive study of ongoing Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS market growth factors, current scenario, development status, and future opportunities. It also elaborated overview of market with respect to the important drivers influencing the revenue graph of this business domain

Top Manufacturers of Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market:

Continental AG

Mobileye

Autoliv Inc.

Magna International

Hyundai Mobis

About Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market:

Advanced driver-assistance systems, or ADAS, are systems to help the driver in the driving process. Autonomous driving is supported by cloud data, car-to-car communication, and car-to-infrastructure communication. In consequence, ADAS systems must link to a vehicle's communication module directly to enable fully autonomous driving

The race to develop autonomous vehicles (AV) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is on. Major vehicle original equipment manufacturers and tier-1 suppliers, as well as disruptive newcomers, are accelerating AV and ADAS development efforts to get ahead in the race.

Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Segmentation:

On the Basis of Types:

Adaptive Cruise Control

Blind Spot Detection System

Park assistance

Lane Departure Warning System

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Adaptive Front Lights

Others

On the Basis of Applications:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Forecast Report 2020-2026:

1 Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS

1.2 Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Segment by Type

1.3 Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Segment by Application

1.4 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market by Region 2020 VS 2026

1.5 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Growth Prospects (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Competitive Situation and Trends

3 Production Capacity by Region (2015-2020)

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Revenue Market Share by Regions

3.3 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

3.4 North America Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Production

4 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Consumption by Regions

4.1. Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.5 Latin America

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type (2015-2020)

5.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Production Market Share by Type

5.2 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Revenue Market Share by Type

5.3 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Price by Type

5.4 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Business

7.1 Company 1

7.1.1 Company 1 Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Company 1 Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Company 1 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

And Continued…

