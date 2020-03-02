Electric Rice Cooker Sales via Online Channels to Outgrow Offline; Global Market to Witness 7% CAGR by 2029 End, Projects Fact.MR

Prominent players in the electric rice cooker market are engaging in research and development to bolster energy efficiency and functional features to gain a competitive advantage.

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, UAE, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The electric rice cooker industry is projected to rise at a healthy CAGR of 7% between 2019 and 2029. Frequent new product launches and increasing consumer inclination towards energy efficiency are the primary factors driving sales. The capabilities of electric rice cookers to meet the demand of commercial and residential cooking will continue to aid the growth of electric rice cooker market . This promising growth outlook can be attributed to associated customer convenience and innovative product designs, reveals Fact.MR in its new study.

“Increasing product visibility among consumers, with a shifting preference towards energy-efficient cooking appliances, has paved the way for the electric rice cooker market towards a profitable future,” concludes the Fact.MR report.

Request PDF Sample of the 170-page report on the electric rice cooker market - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4509

Electric Rice Cooker Market – Key Takeaways

Standard electric rice cookers remain bestsellers, accounting for nearly 3/5 th of total sales.

of total sales. Offline sales continue to contribute significantly, while online alternatives gain rapid traction.

Online channels are set to surpass offline sales by the end of the forecast period.

Household applications account for a large portion of the total market revenue.

Asia Pacific is a fast growing regional market, accounting for 60% of the global market value.

Manufacturers are primarily targeting the nuclear family demographic to bolster profitability.

Explore 81 tables and 180 figures in the study. Request TOC of the report at - https://www.factmr.com/report/4509/electric-rice-cooker-market

Electric Rice Cooker Market – Key Driving Factors

Increasing need for energy efficiency and multiple cooking functionalities is driving adoption.

Capabilities to meet the needs of residential and commercial applications have sustained market growth.

Investments towards design and functional innovations are pushing the electric rice cooker market.

New tech features such as timers, removable interior components, and portability programmable settings contribute to sales.

Electric Rice Cooker Market – Key Constraints

Difficulties associated with cleaning due to multiple components is still a challenge facing manufacturers.

Non-uniform cooking of rice is frequently reported by consumers, which remains a key impediment to wider adoption.

Competition Landscape

The global electric rice cooker market is largely fragmented. The leading players profiled in the report include, but are not limited to AB Electrolux, Newell Brands, Panasonic Corporation, Wonderchef Home Appliances, Groupe SEB, Ali Group Srl, TTK Prestige Ltd., and Koninklijke Philips N.V. Market leaders are investing in product differentiation and innovation. Mid and low tier players are channeling their efforts in leveraging emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things and connectivity technologies as indicated by the Fact.MR report.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the electric rice cooker market. Global, regional and country level analysis of the latest industry trends impacting the electric rice cooker market are covered in this Fact.MR study. The report offers compelling insights on the electric rice cooker market on the basis of product type (standard, multifunctional, induction and others), application (household and commercial), distribution channel (offline and online), across six regions (Middle East and Africa, South Asia & Oceania, East Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America).

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on the Retail & Consumer Goods Landscape

Cushion Case Liner Market – Learn more about the key influencing factors affecting the global cushion case liner market poised for robust growth during the projection period (2018-2028).

Canthaxanthin Market – Acquire comprehensive knowledge about the global canthaxanthin market through Fact.MR’s detailed report covering niche segments, market dynamics, recent industry developments and prominent market players for the forecast period of 2018-2028.

Filter Market – Obtain Fact.MR’s comprehensive analysis on the global filter market spanning dynamic market factors, key trends and successful strategies of market leaders projected for 2018-2028.

About Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the veteran research team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence requirements. With a repository of over thousand reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has scrutinized the Retail & Consumer Goods sector across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Contact:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

Blog - https://blog.factmr.com/

PR- https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1286/global-electric-rice-cooker-market



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.