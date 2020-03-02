Semiconductor Market to Reach USD 730.29 billion by 2026; Growing Adoption of Electronics to Augment Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Semiconductor Market Research Report are Broadcom, Inc., Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, Taiwan Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, Toshiba Corporation, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., Micron Technology, NVIDIA Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Semiconductor Market is projected to reach USD 730.29 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The increasing utilization and consumption of consumer electronic devices will fuel demand for semiconductors during the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising demand for advanced semiconductor chips in the industrial application will contribute positively to the semiconductor market growth in the forthcoming years. In addition, the penetration of smartphones will fuel demand for semiconductors, which in turn will boost the semiconductor market revenue.

According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Semiconductor Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Components (Memory Devices, Logic Devices, Analog IC, MPU, Discrete Power Devices, MCU, Sensors and Others), By Application (Networking & Communications, Data Processing, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Government and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 488.07 billion in 2018.



The report is aimed at delivering a comprehensive view of the semiconductor market dynamics and structure by identifying and providing information regarding the key market segments. It also focuses on an all-encompassing analysis of leading market players by financial position, product, product portfolio, price, growth strategies, and regional presence. It offers PORTER’s analysis and SWOT analysis to record the question of shareholders and highlights the investment potential in the upcoming future. It also showcases different procedures and strategies of companies currently operating in the semiconductor market. It further examines the components, convincing market expansion, growth patterns, restricting factors, and market strategies.

Rising Application of Semiconductors in Automotive to Stimulate Market

The automotive segment is expected to hold the lion’s share during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the penetration of electric and hybrid cars. The rising demand for semiconductors for the production of conventional cars will also boost the semiconductor market share in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, the industrial application segment is likely to account for maximum share in the market owing to the increasing implementation of Industry 4.0, IoT, artificial intelligence and big data. The implementation of these technologies will improve the manufacturing process and therefore create lucrative business opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future. Moreover, the surge in the use of smartphones and the introduction of 5G technology will have a positive impact on the semiconductor market trends during the forecast period.





Growing Adoption of Electronics to Enable Speedy Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific generated a revenue of USD 264.14 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the growing consumption and adoption of electronic devices. Moreover, the increasing use of IoT and LTE is expected to create new opportunities for the market in Asia Pacific in the forthcoming years. North America is predicted to witness high demand for semiconductors during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to increasing R&D investments in the semiconductor. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association, the U.S. semiconductor industry expenditures in R&D increased at a compound annual growth rate of about 7.3 percent from 1998 to 2018. Moreover, Europe is predicted to grow substantially during the forecast period owing to the increasing application of semiconductors in telecom & network, as well as the automotive industry. The growing investment by key players in the innovation and advancement of semiconductors to cater to the increasing demand from various industries will aid the expansion of the semiconductor market in Europe. In addition, the rising utilization of electronic goods across various countries such as the UK, France, and Germany will also support the growth of the market in Europe.

Some of the Major Companies Operating in the Semiconductor Market Include:

Broadcom, Inc.



Intel Corporation



Qualcomm



Samsung Electronics

SK Hynix

Taiwan Semiconductors

Texas Instruments

Toshiba Corporation

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

Micron Technology

NVIDIA Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.





Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Global Semiconductor Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Component (Value) Memory Devices Logic Devices Analog IC MPU Discrete Power Devices MCU Sensors Others (DSP, etc.) Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value) Networking & Communications Data Processing Industrial Consumer Electronics Automotive Government Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



Continued..!!!





(Have a Look at Reports Trending in Machinery & Equipment Industry)



