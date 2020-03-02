Recro to Report Year End 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on March 4, 2020

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recro, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with integrated solutions for the development, formulation, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of oral solid dose drug products, today announced that it will report year end 2019 financial results on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Recro's management team will host a conference call and audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 to discuss the financial results and recent operational highlights.



To access the conference call, please dial (844) 243-4691 (local) or (225) 283-0379 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and refer to conference ID 4297426. A live audio webcast of the call will be available under "Events" in the Investor section of the Company's website, https://ir.recropharma.com/events. An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the event and will be available for 30 days.

About Recro, Inc.

Recro is a revenue-generating contract development and manufacturing, or CDMO, business, located in Gainesville, GA. The Company leverages its formulation and development expertise to develop and manufacture pharmaceutical products using proprietary delivery technologies and know-how for commercial and development-stage partners who commercialize or plan to commercialize these products. These collaborations result in revenue streams including manufacturing fees, royalties, profit sharing and research and development fees, which support continued operations. For more information please visit www.recrogainesville.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements reflect Recro's expectations about its future performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," “expect”, “intend”, "may," "plan," “predict”, “project”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “potential”, “seek”, “evaluate”, “pursue”, “continue”, “design”, “impact”, “affect”, “forecast”, "target", ”outlook”, “initiative”, “objective”, “designed”, “priorities”, “goal” or the negative of such terms and similar expressions, as they relate to Recro or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not seen be anticipated. Recro assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Recro’s actual performance to materially differ from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this press release include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties included in Recro’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

CONTACT:

Investor Relations Contact:

Argot Partners

Sam Martin / Claudia Styslinger

(212) 600-1902

sam@argotpartners.com

claudia@argotpartners.com

Recro, Inc.

Ryan D. Lake

(484) 395-2436

rlake@recropharma.com

Media Contact:

Argot Partners

David Rosen

(212) 600-1902

david.rosen@argotpartners.com



