Prinova Partners with Open Book Extracts to Provide Premium CBD Product Development Services, Launches HydroBond CBD™ Water-Soluble Ingredients

/EIN News/ -- CAROL STREAM, Ill., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prinova, a leading supplier of high-quality ingredients, flavors and nutrient premixes announced a new partnership with Open Book Extracts, a premier CBD ingredient manufacturer. Through this partnership, they are launching HydroBond CBD™, a new line of water-soluble CBD ingredients developed and processed in-house at Prinova, using Open Book Extracts’ premium hemp-derived CBD ingredients. The two companies will collaborate in the product development and formulation of solutions for CBD consumer products, utilizing the increased performance of HydroBond CBD™ in liquid solution and powder RTM applications.



Prinova’s partnership with Open Book Extracts comes amid a rapidly growing CBD industry, where quality and transparency are paramount to earning consumers’ confidence and trust. HydroBond CBD™ has unique benefits over traditional CBD ingredient forms, offering the ability to blend effectively and deliver neutral taste. Consumer demand for a “clean label” is also being addressed, particularly in the patent-pending HydroBond CBD™ Powder, which utilizes Acacia Fiber as the sole carrier.

“CBD is poised to be a major disruptive force across a number of markets, and new ingredient technologies that optimize CBD delivery are going to be a key part of this transition,” said Dan Force, director of marketing and innovation at Prinova. “We are excited to work with Open Book Extracts in delivering the top technology in this space with quality and traceability.”

Don Thorp, president of Prinova, elaborated on the need for traceability. “Quality and safety are central to any product we supply, and Open Book Extracts’ standards have surpassed that of what we’ve seen in the market to date,” said Thorp. “Prinova is delighted to work with Open Book Extracts to support brands bringing hemp-derived CBD products to market that adhere to our high quality and safety standards.”

Open Book Extracts’ products are tested internally at each step of the extraction and refinement process and then by licensed third-party laboratories to ensure the quality, consistency and safety of all products.

Customers will further benefit from the combined exceptional teams at Prinova and Open Book Extracts, who support the entire product development life cycle from concept to complete formulation. The teams include Prinova’s flavor and formulation lab experts and Open Book Extracts’ industry-leading authorities on all aspects of CBD production and innovation.

“Open Book Extracts delivers premium products, best-in-breed formulation support, exceptional service and industry-leading transparency for all current and aspiring CBD companies,” said Dave Neundorfer, CEO of Open Book Extracts. “Prinova’s long-standing reputation of supplying ingredients to trusted household brands aligns with our mission, and together, we are excited to serve the needs of the CBD industry.”

About Prinova

Since 1978, Prinova has been a leader in providing high-quality ingredients, flavors and value-added nutrient fortification products to the global food, feed and wellness industries. Prinova holds strategic stocks in 15 distribution centers around the world to ensure continuity of supply and is the leading global supplier of Vitamin C, B and food-grade Amino Acids. The company also has a team of application and technical specialists within its R&D and Quality Laboratory to help customers develop, improve and enhance the taste and function of its products. Prinova’s facilities are BRC certified. The company’s main corporate office is in Carol Stream, Ill., with the European head office in the United Kingdom. Additional regional offices are located throughout the United States as well as global sales associates in Mexico, Spain, Germany, Belgium, France, Turkey and China.

About Open Book Extracts

Headquartered in North Carolina, Open Book Extracts manufactures superior hemp-derived CBD ingredients that serve as the foundation for safe and highly effective ingestible and topical CBD products. With a state-of-the-art processing facility, a pharma-grade extraction and purification team, an industry-leading product development and formulation team, and experienced professionals from a range of relevant industries, OBX looks forward to partnering with CPGs and chained retailers to bring market-leading CBD products to life. For more information, visit www.openbookextracts.com

