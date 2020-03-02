Sword GRC announces details for Risk Management Workshop in Toronto, Canada

Sword GRC’s popular workshops led by ‘Father of GRC’ provide professionals with blueprint for risk management strategies for effective business operations

At Sword GRC we have designed our workshops to provide a blueprint for attendees to learn and apply effective risk management strategies in a dynamic business and risk environment.” — Keith Ricketts, Vice President Global Marketing, Sword GRC

MAIDENHEAD, BERKS, UK, March 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sword GRC has announced the details of its “Risk Management by Design Workshop” to be held on 14th July, 2020 at the Marriott City Centre Hotel, One Blue Jays Way, Toronto. One of Sword GRC’s global series of events, the one day workshop follows a proven, successful format designed to provide delegates with a blueprint to implement an effective and agile Risk Management Program in their own organizations. The workshop is hosted by Michael Rasmussen, ‘Father of GRC’ Pundit at GRC 20/20 Research and an internationally recognized authority on governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC), with 25 years of experience.The full-day event will comprise lectures, peer collaboration and workshop tasks, ending with a cocktail hour from 16:00 to 17:00hrs, when delegates will have the chance to network with fellow industry peers. Attendees will leave the day with a full understanding of how to embed risk management in their organization in the context of business strategy, process and operations.The agenda covers four key areas including: Understanding Risk in the Context of the Organization, a Blueprint for Risk Management Collaboration and Strategy, the Risk Management Process Lifecycle and Risk Management Information & Technology Architecture.Keith Ricketts, Vice President of Global Marketing at Sword GRC said: “Increased regulations, globalization and distributed operations are making the business environment increasingly complex. Defining strategy, managing operations and addressing organization change requires meaningful risk information for decision-making for boards, executives, GRC professionals and lines of business.“We have designed our workshops to provide a blueprint for attendees to learn and apply effective risk management strategies in a dynamic business and risk environment. Feedback to date has been that the workshops have been highly successful in helping professionals introduce risk management into their organization as an integrated part of strategy and operations.”Early booking is recommended for this popular event, please visit: https://www.sword-grc.com/risk-management-by-design-toronto/



